Indonesia Announces Grant for Island Nations at AIS Forum

Jayanty Nada Shofa
October 11, 2023 | 3:13 pm
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo kicks off the 1st High Level Meeting of the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) forum in Bali on Oct. 11, 2023. (Antara Photo/2023 AIS Media Center)
Jakarta. Indonesia announced Wednesday that it would give grants to island nations although the amount of this financial assistance isn't disclosed.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo unveiled the grant when kicking off the 1st High-Level Meeting of the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum in Bali.  

“Indonesia is committed to providing grants to be used for the benefit of the island states and developing countries,” Jokowi said.

In a follow-up press conference, Jokowi said the grant would focus on helping the beneficiaries address climate change and develop new innovations. The grant is also expected to pave the way for sustainable maritime governance, according to Jokowi.

However, Jokowi did not reveal the amount of the grants. The president also did not say when the beneficiary countries could receive the money.

“Archipelagic and island countries are the most vulnerable to climate change. This calls for innovations and technologies. The AIS Forum pushes for innovations on climate change mitigation and adaptation, among others,” Jokowi told reporters. 

The 51-member forum also seeks to foster innovations related to the blue economy, marine debris management, and good maritime governance, according to Jokowi. 

The AIS Forum brings together 51 countries representing about a third of the world’s oceans. Members include Vanuatu, Jamaica, Haiti, and Fiji, among others. Major economies Japan and the UK are also part of this group. 

Indonesia Hosts Inaugural Summit of Island States

#International
