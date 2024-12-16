Indonesia Arrests Foreign Nationals in Bali on Drugs Charges That Could Carry Death Penalty

Australian national identified only as PR, center, and an Indian national identified as HV, left, who were arrested for drug possession, react as a National Narcotics Agency officer shows evidence confiscated from them, during a press conference in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Australian national identified only as PR, center, and an Indian national identified as HV, left, who were arrested for drug possession, react as a National Narcotics Agency officer shows evidence confiscated from them, during a press conference in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Denpasar. Indonesian authorities on the tourist island of Bali on Thursday announced the arrests of several foreign nationals, including an Australian, an Indian, and an American, on suspicion of possessing narcotics, charges that could carry the death penalty.

Customs officers at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport arrested an Indian national with the initials HV, who was carrying a duffel bag, in the customs and excise inspection area on May 29. The officers found narcotic-related items in his belongings, authorities said.

Following up on the interrogation of HV, later that day, officers from the National Narcotics Agency of Bali Province arrested an Australian man with the initials PR, who has been visiting Bali since 1988.

PR asked HV to bring the duffel bag from Los Angeles to Bali, said I Made Sinar Subawa, an official from the narcotics agency, at a news conference.

During a search at a house where he stayed, officers found some narcotics in the form of hashish -- a cannabis concentrate product -- that belonged to PR and had been purchased over the Telegram messaging app.

The hashish was shipped from Los Angeles and the Philippines before finally being received in Bali, Subawa said. Officers seized 191 grams (6.7 ounces) of hashish along with some candies consisting of tetrahydrocannabinol, and 488 grams (17.2 ounces) of marijuana.

Both PR and HV are now suspected of dealing in narcotics, based on the evidence that was found with them, Subawa said.

“PR is suspected of violating Indonesia's Narcotics Law which carries the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for a minimum of four years and a maximum of 12 years,” said Subawa.

Along with HV and PR, the agency also arrested WM, an American, on May 23 while he was collecting a package from a post office in Bali.

An officer opened the package carried by WM and found seven pieces of silver packaging containing a total of 99 orange amphetamine pills and secured one white Apple iPhone brand cellphone.

The agency, at a news conference in the city of Denpasar on Thursday presented the evidence, including marijuana and hashish, seized from the suspects.

All suspects will undergo legal proceedings in Indonesia, including trial and sentencing.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says Indonesia is a major drug-smuggling hub despite having some of the strictest drug laws in the world, in part because international drug syndicates target its young population.

The Southeast Asian country has extremely strict drug laws, and convicted smugglers can face severe penalties, including the possibility of execution by firing squad.

On Tuesday, three British nationals accused of smuggling nearly a kilogram (over two pounds) of cocaine into Indonesia were charged Tuesday in a court on Bali, while on May 27, an Australian man was arrested on suspicion of smuggling cocaine. If convicted, any or all of them could face the death penalty.

About 530 people, including 96 foreigners, are on death row in Indonesia, mostly for drug-related crimes, the latest figures from the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections show. Indonesia’s last executions, of an Indonesian and three foreigners, were carried out in July 2016.

Indonesia’s Anti-Graft Law Allows Death Penalty, but Will It Ever Be Enforced?
News Mar 12, 2025 | 3:22 pm

Indonesia’s Anti-Graft Law Allows Death Penalty, but Will It Ever Be Enforced?

 Indonesia revisits the debate on the death penalty for corruption as officials argue it could deter graft and curb rising state losses.
Malaysian Gets Last-Minute Stay of Execution in Singapore
News Feb 19, 2025 | 10:01 pm

Malaysian Gets Last-Minute Stay of Execution in Singapore

 Singapore court grants stay of execution to Malaysian drug trafficker hours before hanging, amid protests and legal appeals.
157 Indonesians Face Death Penalty Overseas
News Feb 13, 2025 | 6:22 pm

157 Indonesians Face Death Penalty Overseas

 About 111 of the 157 Indonesians on death row abroad are convicted of drug offenses.
Policeman Killed, Two Injured in Knife Attack by Drug Suspect
News Jan 22, 2025 | 5:41 pm

Policeman Killed, Two Injured in Knife Attack by Drug Suspect

 The attack killed  2nd Brigadier Faras Naban Atala, 23, and left Brigadier Didit Prasetya and Chief Brigadier Kunto Wibisono injured.
News Dec 18, 2024 | 10:36 am

"Matur Nuwun": Mary Jane Veloso Thanks Indonesia Before Returning to Manila

 Speaking in Javanese, Mary Jane Veloso said, “Matur nuwun (thank you),” before boarding her flight.
Minister Yusril Advocates Rehab Over Jail for Drug Users in Proposed Narcotics Law Changes
News Dec 16, 2024 | 9:31 pm

Minister Yusril Advocates Rehab Over Jail for Drug Users in Proposed Narcotics Law Changes

 Chief Legal Affairs Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra proposed for rehabilitation rather than imprisonment for drug users.

