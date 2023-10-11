Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Asks Philippines's Help to Evacuate Citizens from War-Torn Gaza

Jayanty Nada Shofa
October 10, 2023 | 10:50 pm
SHARE
Israeli soldiers deploy in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israeli soldiers deploy in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Jakarta. Indonesia on Tuesday requested assistance from fellow ASEAN nation Philippines as the former tried to evacuate its citizens amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic ties with Israel. As the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas worsens, Jakarta is looking for ways to safely evacuate its citizens, including talking to the Philippines which has an embassy in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. 

"Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has spoken with her Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo today, asking for the Philippines' help to evacuate Indonesians from the areas of conflict if necessary," Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, the spokesman at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, said in a text message.

"Minister Enrique immediately responded to the request by instructing the Philippine team on the ground," Lalu said.

Advertisement

In the past, Jakarta has helped Manila evacuate its citizens, including when armed clashes broke out in Sudan earlier this year. 

Ever since the Israel-Hamas war intensified over the weekend, Indonesia has been pushing for an end to the violence, while attributing the conflict to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

“Indonesia urges an immediate end to the war and acts of violence to avoid more civilian casualties and destruction of property. An escalating conflict will cause even larger humanitarian implications,” President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said in a recorded video statement on Tuesday.

“The root of the conflict, namely the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, must be resolved immediately in accordance with the parameters agreed upon by the United Nations,” Jokowi said.

Read More:Palestinian Envoy in Indonesia Criticizes US Financial Support for Israel

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia Asks Philippines's Help to Evacuate Citizens from War-Torn Gaza
News 6 hours ago

Indonesia Asks Philippines's Help to Evacuate Citizens from War-Torn Gaza

 Indonesia and Israel have no formal diplomatic ties, while the Philippines already has an embassy in Tel Aviv.
MotoGP Riders Touch Down in Lombok for Mandalika Race
News 7 hours ago

MotoGP Riders Touch Down in Lombok for Mandalika Race

 Marquez had to miss the circuit's inaugural event last March due to a severe crash during the warm-up session.
Indonesia Calls for Regional Collaboration to Uphold Rights of Persons with Disabilities
News 7 hours ago

Indonesia Calls for Regional Collaboration to Uphold Rights of Persons with Disabilities

 There are approximately 62 million individuals with disabilities across ASEAN nations, with 22.9 million residing in Indonesia alone.
Polish Smart Lighting Firm LUG to Take Part in Nusantara Project
Business 10 hours ago

Polish Smart Lighting Firm LUG to Take Part in Nusantara Project

 Polish smart lighting firm LUG and the Nusantara authority body will ink a MoU at the upcoming Indonesia-Europe Business Forum.
Palestinian Envoy in Indonesia Criticizes US Financial Support for Israel
News 10 hours ago

Palestinian Envoy in Indonesia Criticizes US Financial Support for Israel

 Zuhair said Israel's acts of violence against the Palestinian people have become a disturbing daily occurrence. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Asks Brazil to Invest in Cattle Breeding
1
Indonesia Asks Brazil to Invest in Cattle Breeding
2
Visiting Brazilian Minister Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel
3
Asian Games Close in China, Nagoya Coming Next
4
US Begins Delivering Munitions to Israel 
5
Indonesia to Evacuate Citizens from Gaza as Israel-Hamas War Worsens
Opini Title
Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry
Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED