Indonesia Asks Philippines's Help to Evacuate Citizens from War-Torn Gaza

Jakarta. Indonesia on Tuesday requested assistance from fellow ASEAN nation Philippines as the former tried to evacuate its citizens amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic ties with Israel. As the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas worsens, Jakarta is looking for ways to safely evacuate its citizens, including talking to the Philippines which has an embassy in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

"Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has spoken with her Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo today, asking for the Philippines' help to evacuate Indonesians from the areas of conflict if necessary," Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, the spokesman at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, said in a text message.

"Minister Enrique immediately responded to the request by instructing the Philippine team on the ground," Lalu said.

In the past, Jakarta has helped Manila evacuate its citizens, including when armed clashes broke out in Sudan earlier this year.

Ever since the Israel-Hamas war intensified over the weekend, Indonesia has been pushing for an end to the violence, while attributing the conflict to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

“Indonesia urges an immediate end to the war and acts of violence to avoid more civilian casualties and destruction of property. An escalating conflict will cause even larger humanitarian implications,” President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said in a recorded video statement on Tuesday.

“The root of the conflict, namely the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, must be resolved immediately in accordance with the parameters agreed upon by the United Nations,” Jokowi said.

