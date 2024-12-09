Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives

Jakarta. Indonesia is bracing for severe weather, as the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) detects three tropical cyclone seeds that could bring heavy rainfall to various regions. BMKG forecaster Adindia Dara announced on Monday that cyclones 91S, 93S, and a suspect area in the Arafura Sea are expected to impact areas in both western and eastern Indonesia over the next few days, causing significant rainfall and high waves.

Cyclone seed 91S, located southwest of Lampung, is moving away from Indonesia but has already caused wind patterns that exceed 25 knots, potentially impacting areas such as West Sumatra, Lampung, and Banten. Cyclone 93S, south of Sumba, is also expected to bring heavy rain to Java, Bali, and Nusa Tenggara. BMKG has warned that high waves, reaching up to 4 meters, could also affect parts of the Indian Ocean and southern Java.

Meanwhile, a developing suspect area in the Arafura Sea is showing signs of further intensification, which could result in heavy rain and waves of up to 2 meters along southern Sulawesi, Maluku, and Papua.

The BMKG has urged the public to remain vigilant, especially in flood-prone regions and areas susceptible to landslides, coastal flooding, and strong winds.

Advertisement

In addition to the warnings, the weather modification operations in Jakarta, which took place from December 7-9, helped reduce rainfall intensity by 67 percent.

Teguh Setyabudi, Jakarta’s acting governor, said Monday that the weather modification efforts aim to reduce flood risks and ensure public safety. These measures will continue, depending on available funds, and the government is also preparing for further operations as the rainy season progresses.

Meanwhile, a series of natural disasters in Sukabumi, West Java, has displaced 3,064 people and caused 12 deaths, with two still missing, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB). The disasters, which began with a landslide on December 4, include 196 landslides, 136 floods, 29 windstorms, and 180 ground movements, affecting 39 subdistricts across 172 villages. Authorities are still working to address challenges in reaching some remote areas and providing recovery support for victims.

In the Lebak district of Banten, severe weather has claimed the lives of five people. Two individuals died due to landslides and drowning, one was struck by a falling tree, and two others were killed by lightning. According to Febby Pratama Rizky, Head of the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) in Lebak, the deaths occurred between Dec. 3 and 6, with the victims being aged between 13 and 64.

As heavy rains continue in Lebak, local authorities have urged residents to seek shelter in safer areas, particularly those living in landslide-prone or flood-prone locations. The region's mountainous terrain, riverbanks, and coastal areas increase the risk of various natural disasters, including floods, landslides, lightning strikes, and tsunamis.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: