Indonesia Breaks Ground on Green Industrial Park Set to be World's Largest

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gives his remarks during the groundbreaking event of the green industrial park in Bulungan, North Kalimantan on December 21, 2021. (JG Screenshot)

Jakarta. Indonesia has kicked off the construction of what will be the world’s largest green industrial park in Bulungan, North Kalimantan.

“We hope that this will become the largest green industrial park in the world. Not North Kalimantan, not Indonesia, but the world,” President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said during the groundbreaking event on Tuesday, as broadcasted on Youtube by the Presidential Secretariat.

The industrial park currently spans 16,400 hectares and is targeted to expand to 30,000 hectares. Products coming from this industrial estate include solar panels, semiconductors, green aluminum, petrochemicals for textiles, among others.

“This is a major collaboration between Indonesia and investors from Indonesia, China to the United Arab Emirates. Everyone will join,” Jokowi said.

In his remarks, the president urged that any permit must be ready in a matter of hours, “to show that we are serious about developing this area. I don’t want to hear any more of the permit being [issued] late or incomplete.”

The green industrial park will become a major impetus for job creation. Its construction alone will require at least 100,000 workers. Once it operates, the industrial park —including its derivatives— can absorb more than 200,000 workers, according to Jokowi.

The industrial park would help pave way for Indonesia's goal of becoming more than just a raw material exporter, the president added.

For years, Indonesia's exports have always focused on raw materials. It is now time that Indonesia exports semi-finished or finished goods to bring more added value to the country. According to Jokowi, the green industrial park in North Kalimantan will mostly produce finished products.

"This is really a leap in Indonesia's economic transformation and it starts from here," Jokowi said.