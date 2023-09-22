Indonesia Builds Cutting-Edge Football Training Camp in Nusantara, Partly Funded by FIFA

Nusantara, East Kalimantan. Indonesia officially began construction on Friday of the national football training facility in the future national capital, Nusantara, located in East Kalimantan. The project is financed by a combination of state budget funds and a generous donation from world football governing body FIFA.

Erick Thohir, Chairman of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), said that FIFA has contributed Rp 85.6 billion ($5.5 million) for the construction of two football fields, player shelters, and changing rooms.

"This marks the largest grant ever provided by FIFA to a country," Erick said.

Furthermore, the government has earmarked Rp 95 billion from the state budget for the creation of essential infrastructures and the acquisition of 34.5 hectares of land for the comprehensive training grounds.

Erick outlined that the facility's ultimate design will encompass five football fields, a futsal court, an indoor training facility, and even a beach football field, in addition to a swimming pool.

"We have long aspired to establish an integrated football training center for the national team," said Erick.

The first phase of construction is anticipated to be finalized in six months, two months ahead of the initial schedule.

During the ceremonial laying of the first stone for the training complex, President Joko Widodo and FIFA's Asia-Oceania Director Sanjeevan Balasingam were in attendance.

"The training center will feature accommodations for players and coaches, set amidst the beauty of natural surroundings, far from the hustle and bustle of the city. We hope that trainees will find it comfortable here. Unlike in Jakarta, training can be conducted in both the morning and evening," the president said.

Additionally, the training center will serve as a hub for research and the integration of technology in the sport.

President Jokowi also expressed his appreciation to FIFA for their substantial financial support for Indonesian football.

