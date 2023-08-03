Thursday, August 3, 2023
Indonesia Buys 12 Military Drones from Turkish Aerospace

Associated Press
August 3, 2023 | 11:51 am
FILE - An ANKA drone developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries is presented at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2023, in Le Bourget, north of Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
FILE - An ANKA drone developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries is presented at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2023, in Le Bourget, north of Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Jakarta. Indonesia has bought 12 surveillance and reconnaissance drones worth $300 million from Turkish Aerospace to be used by its military to strengthen the nation's defenses, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The purchase aims to increase the variety, quantity and quality of Indonesia's military defense equipment with the contract signed Feb. 3 with Turkish Aerospace, which is headquartered in the capital, Ankara. The 12 units of ANKA drones are expected to be delivered before November 2025.

Indonesia will also get training, logistic support and related equipment as well as a warranty period of two years or 600 flying hours.

The 12 ANKA drones will be used by Indonesia's air force, army and navy. The 8.6-meter (28-foot) drone can fly for around 30 hours at an altitude of 9,100 meters (30,000 feet). The Turkish air force has used them since 2010.

In January, Indonesia sealed another deal worth $805 million to buy a dozen advanced Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation that were used by the Qatari air force. 

The purchase was criticized for the age of the equipment. But the Defense Ministry said Indonesia needs fighter aircraft defense equipment that can be delivered quickly to cover its air force's decline in the combat readiness as many of the country's existing aircraft have aged out. Some of them are being upgraded, overhauled or repaired during the long wait for delivery of newly ordered aircraft.

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto also agreed to purchase 42 units of Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft in February 2022. Indonesia is expected to receive the first three of six twin-engine Rafale fighters in January 2026.

