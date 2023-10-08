Sunday, October 8, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Calls for End of Israel-Palestine Conflicts

Heru Andriyanto
October 8, 2023 | 6:23 pm
SHARE
Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis southern Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah)
Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis southern Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government on Sunday called for an immediate end to conflicts after Hamas militants fired rockets and sent fighters to Israeli towns, triggering a swift military response from Israel.

Indonesia, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, said it’s “deeply concerned with the escalation of conflict between Palestine and Israel”.

“Indonesia urges the immediate end of violence to avoid further human casualties,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The root of the conflict, namely the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel, must be resolved in accordance with the parameters agreed upon by the UN,” it said.

Advertisement

Indonesia in May was sanctioned by the world football governing body FIFA which canceled the U-23 World Cup in the country after it rejected the participation of Israel that qualified to the tournament. 

The ministry said the Indonesian embassies in Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon will continue to monitor the situation in Gaza to ensure the safety of Indonesian citizens living there and provided a hotline number +962 7 7915 0407 at the embassy office in Amman

There are currently 15 Indonesian nationals living in Gaza, it said.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia Calls for End of Israel-Palestine Conflicts
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Calls for End of Israel-Palestine Conflicts

 The government said it’s “deeply concerned with the escalation of conflict between Palestine and Israel”.
Hamas Surprise Attack Stuns Israel and Leaves Hundreds Dead In Fighting, Retaliation
News 20 hours ago

Hamas Surprise Attack Stuns Israel and Leaves Hundreds Dead In Fighting, Retaliation

 Hamas gunmen rolled into as many as 22 locations outside the Gaza Strip, including towns and other communities.
30 Cobra Babies and Mother Discovered Under Cement Floor at Tangerang House
News 22 hours ago

30 Cobra Babies and Mother Discovered Under Cement Floor at Tangerang House

 The baby cobras measure at least 35 centimeters, while the mother is approximately 2 meters in length.
Exclusion of Persons with Disabilities Can Cause 7 Pct GDP Loss: US Advisor
Business Oct 7, 2023 | 4:18 pm

Exclusion of Persons with Disabilities Can Cause 7 Pct GDP Loss: US Advisor

 Persons with disabilities represent 17 percent of the world's population, according to US Special Advisor Sara Minkara.
Minister Luhut Put on Bed Rest
News Oct 6, 2023 | 11:05 pm

Minister Luhut Put on Bed Rest

 Luhut has gained recognition as the most multifaceted minister in the cabinet. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

30 Cobra Babies and Mother Discovered Under Cement Floor at Tangerang House
1
30 Cobra Babies and Mother Discovered Under Cement Floor at Tangerang House
2
Minister Luhut Put on Bed Rest
3
Son of PKB Lawmaker Named Suspect in Girlfriend’s Death
4
Indonesia Has Pharma Imports Strategy without Breaking WTO Rules, Says Minister
5
Embattled Ex-Agriculture Minister and Family Members Face Overseas Travel Ban
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED