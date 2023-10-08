Indonesia Calls for End of Israel-Palestine Conflicts

Jakarta. The Indonesian government on Sunday called for an immediate end to conflicts after Hamas militants fired rockets and sent fighters to Israeli towns, triggering a swift military response from Israel.

Indonesia, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, said it’s “deeply concerned with the escalation of conflict between Palestine and Israel”.

“Indonesia urges the immediate end of violence to avoid further human casualties,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The root of the conflict, namely the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel, must be resolved in accordance with the parameters agreed upon by the UN,” it said.

Indonesia in May was sanctioned by the world football governing body FIFA which canceled the U-23 World Cup in the country after it rejected the participation of Israel that qualified to the tournament.

The ministry said the Indonesian embassies in Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon will continue to monitor the situation in Gaza to ensure the safety of Indonesian citizens living there and provided a hotline number +962 7 7915 0407 at the embassy office in Amman

There are currently 15 Indonesian nationals living in Gaza, it said.

