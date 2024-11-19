Indonesia Calls for Immediate Ukraine Ceasefire at G20 Summit ​​​​​​​

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto recently called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine at the G20 Brazil Summit as the war hit the 1,000-day milestone.

Leaders of the world’s 20 major economies have assembled in Rio de Janeiro for talks on global poverty and hunger. Prabowo told the high-profile summit that a stable and peaceful region was crucial if the world wanted to keep its people fed and out of poverty. He also underlined the need to end the Ukraine war, although the newly installed Indonesian leader did not mention Russia as the aggressor.

“We urgently urge immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and Gaza. Let us not hesitate to go forward and urge the participants in the region to achieve this ceasefire. For us, this is vital for the achievement of peace and stability,” Prabowo said on Monday local time.

“Only by peace and stability can we overcome poverty and hunger. We urge G20 countries to use their collective strengths to strengthen multilateral efforts on this issue,” he added.

The Brazil G20 Summit issued a leaders’ declaration that touched on the “war in Ukraine” -- again without mentioning Russia. The document wrote that the G20 members “welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace”.

About 1,000 days have passed since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine back in February 2022. Prabowo’s predecessor Jokowi also flew to both Kyiv and Moscow that year in an attempt to convince the leaders -- Ukraine’s Vlodomyr Zelenskyy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin -- to end the war that had affected the global food supplies. Indonesia was at the helm of the G20 in 2022 and managed to host a summit that produced a far more strongly-worded leaders’ declaration on the Russia-Ukraine war. The Bali Summit document wrote that “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine”. It also called for Russia’s complete and unconditional withdrawal from Ukraine.

Russia is part of the G20 grouping and has sent its foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to attend the Rio de Janeiro summit.

