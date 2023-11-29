Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Calls for Palestine’s Full UN Membership

Jayanty Nada Shofa
November 29, 2023 | 10:37 am
SHARE
Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi speaks at the UN General Assembly in New York on Nov. 28, 2023 local time. (Photo Courtesy of Foreign Affairs Ministry)
Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi speaks at the UN General Assembly in New York on Nov. 28, 2023 local time. (Photo Courtesy of Foreign Affairs Ministry)

Jakarta. Indonesia recently urged the United Nations (UN) to conduct a vote on granting full membership to Palestine which is still assuming a non-member observer status to this day.

Speaking before the UN General Assembly, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi said that a full membership would put Palestine on equal standing as Israel which already gets a seat at the international organization. This is pivotal to move towards the negotiation process for a two-state solution that envisions Israel and Palestine living side by side as two independent states.

“Addressing the question of Palestine requires us to address the root causes. Plain and simple. The occupation of the Palestinian land must end. There is no military solution to this conflict,” Retno said at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday local time.

“A political solution is the only answer. We need a credible negotiation process that is transparent and equitable with Palestine and Israel having equal standing as UN full members, leading to a two-state solution based on internationally agreed parameters,” Retno said.

Advertisement

Palestine’s non-member observer status means it can speak at General Assembly meetings, but cannot cast votes on resolutions. Israel became the UN's 59th member in 1949. Last month, Israel voted against a resolution that called for a sustained humanitarian truce in the war-battered Gaza. Even so, the resolution still passed by a landslide.

A full membership requires a prior recommendation from the UN Security Council. Palestine will need nine affirmative votes out of 15 members in the Security Council, provided that none of its five permanent members -- China, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Russia -- vote against the application. The United States has become one of the biggest roadblocks for Palestine to attain a full membership. If Palestine gets the Security Council’s approval, the UN General Assembly will hold a vote. A two-thirds majority vote is necessary to admit Palestine into the UN.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas recently demanded for Palestine to get a full-fledged member status.

“I call for the State of Palestine to be admitted to full membership in the UN. There are two states that the entire world is talking about: Israel and Palestine. But only Israel is recognized. Why not Palestine?” Abbas said in his speech to the UN General Assembly in September.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Prabowo’s Free School Lunch Strategy Follows India’s Example
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo’s Free School Lunch Strategy Follows India’s Example

 If elected as president, Prabowo promises to provide free school lunches and milk in an effort to lower Indonesia's stunting rate.
Maruli Simanjuntak, Son-in-Law of Minister Luhut, Becomes New Army Chief
News 5 hours ago

Maruli Simanjuntak, Son-in-Law of Minister Luhut, Becomes New Army Chief

 Maruli has declared personal wealth amounting to Rp 52.88 billion ($3.4 million) to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).
BKKBN Wants Candidates to Include Stunting on Political Campaigns
News 7 hours ago

BKKBN Wants Candidates to Include Stunting on Political Campaigns

 Election campaigns tend to focus on practical issues such as infrastructure development, but stunting also calls for attention.
Jokowi Fires Back at Anies’ Criticism on Capital Nusantara Project
News 7 hours ago

Jokowi Fires Back at Anies’ Criticism on Capital Nusantara Project

 A political party backing Anies' presidential bid has vowed to retain Jakarta as the national capital if they win the election.
41 Rescued Workers Emerge Dazed after 17 Days Trapped In Collapsed Tunnel
News 9 hours ago

41 Rescued Workers Emerge Dazed after 17 Days Trapped In Collapsed Tunnel

 The workers had light in the collapsed tunnel, and since early in their ordeal they were provided with food, water and oxygen through pipes.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
1
Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
2
Ganjar to Launch Campaign in Papua, Prabowo and Anies Commence in Greater Jakarta
3
Indonesia Stock Exchange Witnesses Surge in Individual Investors
4
Hamas Releases Third Group of Hostages Including American Girl
5
It’s Absurd to See War in 'Super Modern' World: Jokowi
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED