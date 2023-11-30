Indonesia ‘Can’t Understand’ Why Netanyahu Plans to Resume War After Truce

Jakarta. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to restart the Gaza war after the humanitarian pause ends sparked criticism from Indonesia.

Netanyahu has made it clear that Israel would resume war once the truce deal expires.

Speaking before the United Nations (UN) Security Council, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi said that she could not fathom why Israel would think of resuming its aggression right after an incredibly “fragile” humanitarian pause that aimed to get the highly needed aid into the war-battered Gaza.

She also urged the UN Security Council -- of which the US and China are permanent members -- to do more in Gaza amidst Israel’s threat.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu mentioned that he would again start full military operations when the humanitarian pause ends. I cannot understand his statement,” Retno told the UN Security Council in New York on Wednesday local time.

“And I further cannot understand if the Security Council let this continued threat against humanity happen. The council must act to preserve trust in the multilateral system. The council must ensure that the hostilities do not return with vengeance, and work together to move beyond a humanitarian pause into a durable ceasefire,” Retno said.

Indonesia also urged the UN Security Council to come up with more actions that could have a significant impact. These actions should include the delivery of unhindered humanitarian assistance, ensuring adherence to international humanitarian law, and a permanent ceasefire, according to Retno.

Netanyahu recently made headlines for saying that Israeli forces would resume its fight against militant group Hamas.

“After this phase of returning our abductees is exhausted, will Israel return to fighting? So my answer is an unequivocal yes,” Netanyahu said on Wednesday, as reported by Al Jazeera.

“There is no way we are not going back to fighting until the end,” Netanyahu said.

The truce, which started on Friday, initially lasted for four days but then got extended for two more days. The deal was supposed to expire on early Thursday local time. Reuters reported on Thursday that the truce was extended for a seventh day, minutes before it was set to expire.

