Indonesia, China Discuss Defense Cooperation

Iman Rahman Cahyadi
January 22, 2025 | 5:29 pm
SHARE
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin hold defense talks with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Beijing on Jan. 22, 2025. (Antara Photo)
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin hold defense talks with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Beijing on Jan. 22, 2025. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin met with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun to discuss bilateral military cooperation in Beijing on Wednesday. 

“We want to bolster our existing cooperation. One that does not only focus on defense ministry transfer but also strengthens direct interactions between our military personnel via soldier-to-soldier contact program,” Sjafrie said, commenting on his meeting with Jun, as reported by the state news agency Antara.

Sjafrie said that the talks also touched on the use of dialogue to resolve issues in the region. Maintaining regional stability is crucial amidst the current geopolitical dynamics, according to the minister. Sjafrie’s Beijing trip took place after he hosted Chinese top military official General Liu Zhenli on a visit to Jakarta.

Indonesia is currently reaching out to its international partners to strengthen its national military forces and modernize its defense equipment. Earlier this month, Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani flew to Jakarta to meet Sjafrie.

According to Defense Ministry’s spokesperson Frega Ferdinand Wenas, both ministers discussed the possibility of striking a military technology transfer deal. Last November, Indonesia and close neighbor Australia held joint military drills after the two nations inked a treaty-level defense pact.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Policeman Killed, Two Injured in Knife Attack by Drug Suspect
News 2 hours ago

Policeman Killed, Two Injured in Knife Attack by Drug Suspect

 The attack killed  2nd Brigadier Faras Naban Atala, 23, and left Brigadier Didit Prasetya and Chief Brigadier Kunto Wibisono injured.
Indonesia, China Discuss Defense Cooperation
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia, China Discuss Defense Cooperation

 Indonesia is currently reaching out to its international partners to strengthen its military.
Bali Airport Hits Record High with 23.9 Million Passengers in 2024
News 3 hours ago

Bali Airport Hits Record High with 23.9 Million Passengers in 2024

 I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali served 23.9 million passengers in 2024, marking a 12% increase from 2023.
B-Universe Media and UPN Veteran Launch Collaboration to Enhance Journalistic Skills
News 4 hours ago

B-Universe Media and UPN Veteran Launch Collaboration to Enhance Journalistic Skills

 B-Universe Media partners with UPN Veteran Jakarta to enhance educational opportunities for students, offering internships and career paths.
Indonesian Antitrust Watchdog Hits Google with $13.1 Million Fine
Tech 4 hours ago

Indonesian Antitrust Watchdog Hits Google with $13.1 Million Fine

 Indonesia’s antitrust watchdog KPPU has fined Google $13.1 million for monopolistic practices in its Play Store.
News Index

Most Popular

Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
1
Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
2
Russia Open to Export Its Cheap Oil to Indonesia
3
Gianyar Regency Shuts Down 'Russian Village' PARQ Ubud
4
BRICS’ Indonesia, Russia in Talks to Use Local Currencies for Trade
5
Bali Immigration Summons Bangladeshi National Caught Working as Driver
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED