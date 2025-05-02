Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary

Ichsan Ali
May 16, 2025 | 8:16 pm
SHARE
Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong speaks to reporters after meeting President Prabowo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, May 16, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ichsan Ali)
Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong speaks to reporters after meeting President Prabowo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, May 16, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ichsan Ali)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto met with Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday afternoon to discuss strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries as they mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Wang said the discussions covered a broad range of bilateral issues, including investment, food and energy security, downstream industrial development, and cultural and educational exchanges.

“There’s a lot of potential for cooperation in different areas. We went through everything --investments, food, energy, industrialization, people-to-people connectivity, culture, education-- you name it,” Wang said.

He also highlighted the strong personal rapport between President Prabowo and Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling it a key pillar of the bilateral relationship.

Advertisement

“The personal relationship between the two presidents has always been a strong asset of this partnership. Last year alone, they met twice and reached many important conclusions. They remain in close contact; writing and speaking to each other regularly,” he said.

Read More:
China Wants More Direct Flights to Indonesia

While Wang declined to confirm whether Xi Jinping would visit Indonesia next month, he did not rule out the possibility of a future high-level meeting. “We’re discussing every possibility. When the time is right, I hope to share more information,” he added.

Foreign Minister Sugiono recently traveled to Beijing, where he met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The two also participated in a “2+2 dialogue” alongside their respective defense ministers.

Sugiono’s spokesman, Rolliansyah “Roy” Soemirat, said in April that China plans to begin importing Indonesian-grown durians, a move that could help narrow Jakarta’s trade imbalance with Beijing.

Indonesia-China trade totaled nearly $135.2 billion in 2024, according to official data. In the first quarter of 2025, Indonesia recorded a non-oil and gas trade deficit of almost $4.7 billion with China, making Beijing the largest contributor to Jakarta's overall trade deficit.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary
News 55 minutes ago

Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary

 President Prabowo met China’s envoy to discuss stronger ties as both countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.
Underrated Indonesia-Australia Ties
Opinion 6 hours ago

Underrated Indonesia-Australia Ties

 There is vast potential at stake for two neighbours to deepen their undervalued partnership. 
Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund
Business 23 hours ago

Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund

 Australia's Anthony Albanese also promises to help Danantara join the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF).
Australia’s Albanese Wants Indonesia in CPTPP and OECD
Business May 15, 2025 | 2:49 pm

Australia’s Albanese Wants Indonesia in CPTPP and OECD

 Australia currently assumes rotating chairmanship at the Trans-Pacific trading club CPTPP.
Prabowo Urges Islamic Unity, Calls for Concrete Action on Palestine at PUIC Summit
News May 15, 2025 | 9:49 am

Prabowo Urges Islamic Unity, Calls for Concrete Action on Palestine at PUIC Summit

 Prabowo calls for Muslim unity and real action on Palestine at PUIC summit, as Indonesia urges Israel’s trial at the ICJ.
Australian PM Albanese to Meet President Prabowo for Key Bilateral Talks
News May 12, 2025 | 6:25 pm

Australian PM Albanese to Meet President Prabowo for Key Bilateral Talks

 Australian PM Albanese set to visit Indonesia for crucial talks with President Prabowo on trade, energy, and security
Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
News May 7, 2025 | 10:59 am

Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia

 Prabowo plans to give Bill Gates the highest civilian award to recognize his commitment to humanitarian causes.
Prabowo Honors 1945 Heroes, Decries Veterans’ Financial Struggles
News May 6, 2025 | 9:01 pm

Prabowo Honors 1945 Heroes, Decries Veterans’ Financial Struggles

 At a post-Eid event, Prabowo honors 1945 heroes, decries inequality, and vows to ensure Indonesia’s wealth reaches all citizens.
Prabowo Rejects ‘Puppet’ Label, Defends Jokowi Ties as Statesmanship
News May 5, 2025 | 8:48 pm

Prabowo Rejects ‘Puppet’ Label, Defends Jokowi Ties as Statesmanship

 Prabowo denies being Jokowi's puppet, calling ongoing talks with ex-presidents smart governance, not subservience, amid rising criticism.
Indonesia Earmarks $44 Billion for Education, But Some Schools Only Have One Toilet
News May 2, 2025 | 7:37 pm

Indonesia Earmarks $44 Billion for Education, But Some Schools Only Have One Toilet

 “Where did all the money go?”, asks Prabowo as Indonesia celebrates the National Education Day.

The Latest

Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says
Business 33 minutes ago

Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says

 Indonesia to submit OECD accession document in June, aligning the process with US trade talks.
Indonesia Sends Minister Muhaimin to Vatican for Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration
News 44 minutes ago

Indonesia Sends Minister Muhaimin to Vatican for Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration

 Cak Imin departs for Vatican to attend Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration on Sunday as President Prabowo’s official representative.
Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary
News 55 minutes ago

Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary

 President Prabowo met China’s envoy to discuss stronger ties as both countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.
Indonesia Reopens Salt Imports as Industries Face Raw Material Shortage
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Reopens Salt Imports as Industries Face Raw Material Shortage

 Indonesia delays salt import ban to 2027 as key industries face shortages, allowing time to boost local production.
UPH Graduates 1,921 Students, Urges Them to Lead with Integrity and Impact
Special Updates 2 hours ago

UPH Graduates 1,921 Students, Urges Them to Lead with Integrity and Impact

 UPH launched two new faculties in 2025: the Faculty of Dentistry and the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army
1
Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army
2
Danantara, Pension Fund, Trade: What Indonesian Businesses Expect from Prabowo-Albanese Talks
3
BI Predicts Retail Sales to Drop After Holiday Rush
4
'Not in Our Name': Kadin Probes Alleged Intimidation in $1B Petrochemical Project
5
Indonesia’s Top Islamic Body Rejects Proposal to Legalize Casinos
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED