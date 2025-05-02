Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto met with Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday afternoon to discuss strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries as they mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Wang said the discussions covered a broad range of bilateral issues, including investment, food and energy security, downstream industrial development, and cultural and educational exchanges.

“There’s a lot of potential for cooperation in different areas. We went through everything --investments, food, energy, industrialization, people-to-people connectivity, culture, education-- you name it,” Wang said.

He also highlighted the strong personal rapport between President Prabowo and Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling it a key pillar of the bilateral relationship.

“The personal relationship between the two presidents has always been a strong asset of this partnership. Last year alone, they met twice and reached many important conclusions. They remain in close contact; writing and speaking to each other regularly,” he said.

While Wang declined to confirm whether Xi Jinping would visit Indonesia next month, he did not rule out the possibility of a future high-level meeting. “We’re discussing every possibility. When the time is right, I hope to share more information,” he added.

Foreign Minister Sugiono recently traveled to Beijing, where he met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The two also participated in a “2+2 dialogue” alongside their respective defense ministers.

Sugiono’s spokesman, Rolliansyah “Roy” Soemirat, said in April that China plans to begin importing Indonesian-grown durians, a move that could help narrow Jakarta’s trade imbalance with Beijing.

Indonesia-China trade totaled nearly $135.2 billion in 2024, according to official data. In the first quarter of 2025, Indonesia recorded a non-oil and gas trade deficit of almost $4.7 billion with China, making Beijing the largest contributor to Jakarta's overall trade deficit.

