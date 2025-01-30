Indonesia Condemns Canadian Website for Advertising Its Islands for Sale

Tangerang. The Indonesian government has strongly condemned a Canadian-based website for listing several islands within Indonesia’s territory for sale, declaring the practice illegal and misleading.

Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Nusron Wahid said Sunday that no private ownership or sale of entire islands is permitted under Indonesian law, following reports that Private Islands Inc., a website based in Ontario, Canada, was advertising islands in Indonesia to international buyers.

“No island in Indonesia can be privately owned, let alone sold on a foreign website. That is impossible, and whoever’s behind this is acting irresponsibly,” Nusron told reporters at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. He didn’t specifically mention the name of the website.

The controversy erupted after local media reported that Panjang Island in West Nusa Tenggara was listed for sale on the Private Islands Inc. platform. Further investigation revealed additional listings for Seliu Island in Bangka Belitung Province, Sumba Island, and a beach resort in East Nusa Tenggara Province, as well as Anambas Island in Riau Islands Province.

Nusron stressed that Indonesian law prohibits full private or corporate ownership of islands. Even if an individual owns a portion of land on an island with a registered land certificate, national regulations mandate that at least 45 percent of the island must remain public space.

“It is simply not possible for an entire island to be held under a single ownership title, whether it's a property deed or a building use permit,” he stated.

Regarding Panjang Island, Nusron confirmed that the island falls entirely within a government-designated conservation area and is therefore not eligible for private land ownership or sale.

“We’ve reviewed the land registration map for Panjang Island and found that there are no ownership rights granted to any individual or entity. It is classified entirely as a conservation forest area,” he explained. “So, how can anyone claim to sell it? There’s no legal basis whatsoever. We will investigate this further.”

Private Islands Inc., which also operates under the name Private Islands Online (PIO), lists its address at 80 Simcoe Street, Suite 102A, Collingwood, Ontario. The company markets itself as the “foremost global marketplace for private island sales and rentals” with an annual reach of 4 million visitors and around 70,000 subscribers.

However, the website includes a disclaimer stating that the island listings are provided by property owners or brokers and that the site itself “makes no warranty or representation” as to the accuracy of the advertisements. It further clarifies that PIO is not a registered real estate agent or broker, placing full responsibility on advertisers.

