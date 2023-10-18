Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Indonesia Condemns Deadly Israeli Attack on Gaza Hospital ​​​​​​​

Jayanty Nada Shofa
October 18, 2023 | 12:08 pm
Wounded Palestinians sit in al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, after arriving from al-Ahli hospital following an explosion there, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. The Hamas-run Health Ministry says an Israeli airstrike caused the explosion that killed hundreds at al-Ahli, but the Israeli military says it was a misfired Palestinian rocket. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)
Wounded Palestinians sit in al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, after arriving from al-Ahli hospital following an explosion there, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. The Hamas-run Health Ministry says an Israeli airstrike caused the explosion that killed hundreds at al-Ahli, but the Israeli military says it was a misfired Palestinian rocket. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

Jakarta. Indonesia on Wednesday expressed outrage over the deadly Israeli attack on a hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli attack on Al Ahly Al Arabi Hospital in Gaza which has killed hundreds of civilians,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry posted on the social media platform X.

Jakarta said that the attack clearly violated international humanitarian law. Indonesia also calls for immediate safe corridors for humanitarian access. 

“Indonesia urges the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to immediately take concrete steps to stop attacks and acts of violence in Gaza, which have resulted in many civilian casualties. Injustice against the Palestinian people has been going on for a very long time and is still happening today,” the ministry said.

“It is time for the world to prioritize the creation of a just peace for Palestine. Implementation of agreed international parameters can no longer be postponed,” the post also reads.

Palestinian officials reported that the recent Israeli air attack on the hospital had killed at least 500 people, according to news outlet Al-Jazeera. This becomes the highest death toll of any single incident in Gaza during the current war between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

