Indonesia Condemns Donald Trump's Plan to Relocate Palestinians from Gaza

Jayanty Nada Shofa
February 6, 2025 | 7:42 am
President Donald Trump in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Jakarta. Indonesia said Wednesday that it would "strongly reject" any attempts to displace Palestinians as US President Donald Trump announced his plans to take over Gaza. 

Trump recently hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the first foreign leader invited to the White House since his return to power last month. It was during the joint press statement that Trump declared his intention to take over Gaza.

Trump also said that he would relocate Palestinians to neighboring countries as the US develops the war-torn territory. His Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff had floated the relocation plan during the post-war reconstruction efforts a few weeks ago, although he did not propose a US takeover. Trump's land grab proposal has ruffled the feathers of many countries, including Indonesia.

"Indonesia strongly rejects any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians or alter the demographic composition of the occupied Palestinian territory," Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesman Rolliansyah “Roy” Soemirat said. 

"Such action obstructs the realization of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine as envisioned by the two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, " he added. 

The two-state solution envisions the establishment of the independent states of Israel and Palestine. This plan has received the backing of many countries, including Indonesia. The US, too, has declared its support for the two-state solution in the past. According to Roy, Indonesia also urges the international community to ensure respect for international law.

“Particularly the right to self-determination of the Palestinians as well as their inalienable right to return to their homeland,” Roy said.

“... The only viable path to lasting peace in the region is by addressing the root cause of the conflict: the illegal and prolonged Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory.”

Gaza is currently on a six-week ceasefire after 15 months of war between Israeli forces and Palestinian militant group Hamas. This is a three-part deal, which will eventually include plans for a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces. The final part of the agreement is set to include the years-long reconstruction of Gaza.

#International
