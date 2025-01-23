Indonesia Condemns Israel for Firing at Diplomats in West Bank

Jakarta. Israel is facing widespread condemnation from countries like Indonesia after its military forces fired in the direction of visiting diplomats in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier this week, Israel reported that its soldiers had fired warning shots in the vicinity of a diplomatic delegation. Palestinian Foreign Ministry revealed that the diplomats -- some of whom came from the European Union, Russia, and China -- were conducting a field tour to get a scope of the scale of the suffering endured by the people. British and Canadian diplomats were also on the tour.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the shooting by Israeli forces at diplomats on an official tour in the West Bank,” the country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a post on X on Friday.

“This is yet another unacceptable display of complete disregard for international law by Israel, an injustice Palestinians endure daily in their homeland,” the ministry said.

The Israeli army defended the open fire, claiming that the delegation had deviated from an agreed-upon route. Nobody got hurt during the incident. Canadian and Chinese governments had called for a full investigation into what had happened. UK minister Hamish Falconer also demanded a probe.

A few weeks ago, Indonesia sent its top diplomat, Sugiono, to deliver an advisory opinion at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Speaking before the ICJ judges, Sugiono said that Israel’s “unlawful presence” in the occupied Palestinian territory had made it “impossible” for the Palestinians to exercise the right to self-determination. He also reaffirmed Indonesia’s support for Palestinian independence.

