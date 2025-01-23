Indonesia Condemns Israel for Firing at Diplomats in West Bank

The Jakarta Globe
May 23, 2025 | 1:58 pm
SHARE
Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono attends the Asia-PACIFIC economic Cooperation (APEC) ministerial meeting in Lima on Nov. 14, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Foreign Affairs Ministry)
Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono attends the Asia-PACIFIC economic Cooperation (APEC) ministerial meeting in Lima on Nov. 14, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Foreign Affairs Ministry)

Jakarta. Israel is facing widespread condemnation from countries like Indonesia after its military forces fired in the direction of visiting diplomats in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier this week, Israel reported that its soldiers had fired warning shots in the vicinity of a diplomatic delegation. Palestinian Foreign Ministry revealed that the diplomats -- some of whom came from the European Union, Russia, and China -- were conducting a field tour to get a scope of the scale of the suffering endured by the people. British and Canadian diplomats were also on the tour.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the shooting by Israeli forces at diplomats on an official tour in the West Bank,” the country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a post on X on Friday.

“This is yet another unacceptable display of complete disregard for international law by Israel, an injustice Palestinians endure daily in their homeland,” the ministry said.

Advertisement

The Israeli army defended the open fire, claiming that the delegation had deviated from an agreed-upon route. Nobody got hurt during the incident. Canadian and Chinese governments had called for a full investigation into what had happened. UK minister Hamish Falconer also demanded a probe.

A few weeks ago, Indonesia sent its top diplomat, Sugiono, to deliver an advisory opinion at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Speaking before the ICJ judges, Sugiono said that Israel’s “unlawful presence” in the occupied Palestinian territory had made it “impossible” for the Palestinians to exercise the right to self-determination. He also reaffirmed Indonesia’s support for Palestinian independence.

Read More:
Indonesia Urges Countries to Stop Supplying Arms to Israel

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Condemns Israel for Firing at Diplomats in West Bank
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Condemns Israel for Firing at Diplomats in West Bank

 Israel is facing widespread condemnation after its military forces fired in the direction of visiting diplomats in the West Bank.
Indonesia, Brazil Talk Free Meal Program
News Apr 28, 2025 | 1:29 pm

Indonesia, Brazil Talk Free Meal Program

 A number of mass food poisoning incidents have painted a grim picture of Prabowo Subianto's free meal program.
Gaza's Food Stocks Depleted Under Israel Blockade
News Apr 25, 2025 | 10:06 pm

Gaza's Food Stocks Depleted Under Israel Blockade

 The UN’s World Food Program says its food stocks in Gaza have run out, deepening the humanitarian crisis as Israel's blockade persists.
Durian Diplomacy: China Seeks to Import King of Fruits from Indonesia
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 4:32 pm

Durian Diplomacy: China Seeks to Import King of Fruits from Indonesia

 China has shown "strong interest" to buy Indonesian durians, senior diplomat Rolliansyah "Roy" Soemirat says.
Abusing Tariffs Will Seriously Undermine Trade, China Tells Indonesia
Business Apr 22, 2025 | 10:16 am

Abusing Tariffs Will Seriously Undermine Trade, China Tells Indonesia

 China tells Indonesia that it should oppose any kind of trade protectionism as US launches tariffs on the world's economies.
Abusing Tariffs Will Seriously Undermine Trade, China Tells Indonesia
Business Apr 22, 2025 | 10:16 am

Abusing Tariffs Will Seriously Undermine Trade, China Tells Indonesia

 China tells Indonesia that it should oppose any kind of trade protectionism as US launches tariffs on the world's economies.
Indonesia Says Gaza Evacuation Plan Faces Technical Hurdles, But Commitment Remains
News Apr 21, 2025 | 9:28 pm

Indonesia Says Gaza Evacuation Plan Faces Technical Hurdles, But Commitment Remains

 Indonesia reaffirms commitment to evacuate Gaza civilians, but says technical and diplomatic hurdles require time and coordination.
No Problem if Prabowo Picks Non-Diplomat for US Envoy, Dino Patti Says
News Apr 17, 2025 | 10:03 pm

No Problem if Prabowo Picks Non-Diplomat for US Envoy, Dino Patti Says

 What matters the most is for Indonesia's next US envoy to be a skillful negotiator, former ambassador Dino Patti Djalal says.
France's Macron to Visit Indonesia in May for Critical Mineral, Food Investment
Business Mar 26, 2025 | 2:00 pm

France's Macron to Visit Indonesia in May for Critical Mineral, Food Investment

 French top diplomat Jean-Noël Barrot says that his president Emmanuel Macron will also bring some new investment in transportation.
Marco Rubio, Sugiono Talk about South China Sea over Phone
News Jan 23, 2025 | 6:15 pm

Marco Rubio, Sugiono Talk about South China Sea over Phone

 Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio exchanged views on maritime security in the South China Sea.

The Latest

Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'
Business 1 hours ago

Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'

 Indonesia is mulling raising its fuel imports from the US as part of its tariff negotiations.
'Investment, Not Tariffs,' Says Ishiba after Telephone Talks with Trump 
Business 2 hours ago

'Investment, Not Tariffs,' Says Ishiba after Telephone Talks with Trump 

 Ishiba said he reminded Trump that Japan's position was for the US administration to scrap all recent tariffs on imports from Japan.
Indonesia Condemns Israel for Firing at Diplomats in West Bank
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Condemns Israel for Firing at Diplomats in West Bank

 Israel is facing widespread condemnation after its military forces fired in the direction of visiting diplomats in the West Bank.
SAR Team Rescues 30 Crew Members of Pasifik Memori II Sunk Near Singapore
News 2 hours ago

SAR Team Rescues 30 Crew Members of Pasifik Memori II Sunk Near Singapore

 The vessel had been hit from behind by a tanker whose identity remains unknown.
New Customs Chief Djaka Budhi Utama Confirmed Retired from Military Service
Business 2 hours ago

New Customs Chief Djaka Budhi Utama Confirmed Retired from Military Service

 Active-duty military personnel are only allowed to hold civilian positions in 14 designated ministries and/or agencies.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
1
Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
2
Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities
3
Shell to Exit Fuel Retail Business in Indonesia, Sells Stations to JV
4
Bank Indonesia Cuts 2025 Growth Forecast After Weak Q1 Performance
5
Bank Indonesia Cuts Benchmark Rate by 25 Basis Points to 5.5 Pct
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED