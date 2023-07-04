Indonesia Condemns Israeli Military Attack in Jenin

Jakarta. Indonesia on Tuesday condemned the recent attacks by the Israeli military on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

The Southeast Asian country urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take a firm stance following the raid that killed and injured dozens of Palestinians.

“The military attack is unacceptable and only worsens the humanitarian situation in Palestine and complicates peace efforts,” the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry tweeted.

“Israel’s action cannot be left with impunity. The UNSC must immediately take a firm stance to implement all UNSC resolutions consistently,” the ministry added.

Reuters reported that Israeli forces had hit the city of Jenin with drone strikes on Monday. This also became one of the biggest West Bank operations in 20 years. Palestinian health officials also confirmed that Monday’s raid had killed at least 8 Palestinians and left more than 50 wounded.

