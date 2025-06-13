Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Attack on Iran, Warns of Broader Conflict

Jakarta. Indonesia strongly criticizes Israel’s major attack on the Iranian capital of Tehran on early Friday, warning that the bombing could potentially escalate tension in the region.

Israel claimed that it mainly targeted Iranian nuclear and missile sites. They were also targeting military leaders and nuclear scientists. According to media reports, the Israeli strikes had hit Iran’s uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, and also killed Gen. Hossein Salami, the head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

“Indonesia strongly condemns Israel’s attack on Iran. This unlawful act undermines the very foundations of international law,” the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry posted on the social media platform X.

Indonesia also warned that Israel’s attack could spiral into a broader conflict, calling on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any actions that might escalate tensions. The ministry also wrote that every state must “resolve their differences through peaceful means in accordance with international laws.”

Government data showed that 383 Indonesians currently reside in Iran.

