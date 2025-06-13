Indonesia Confirms 580 Citizens Still in Iran and Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

Jakarta. The Indonesian government has confirmed that 580 of its citizens remain in Iran and Israel amid intensifying conflict in the region, with no evacuation conducted as of yet.

According to Judha Nugraha, Director for the Protection of Indonesian Citizens at the Foreign Ministry, 386 Indonesians -- mostly students -- are still in Iran, primarily in the city of Qom. Meanwhile, 194 Indonesians are currently in Israel, the majority of whom are student interns based in the southern city of Rafah.

"The Foreign Ministry, along with our embassies in Tehran and Amman, continues to closely monitor the Iran-Israel conflict," Judha said on Wednesday. He added that all Indonesians in both countries remain safe at this time.

Indonesia does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. All travel-related matters concerning Israel are coordinated through the Indonesian Embassy in Jordan.

Advertisement

The situation has prompted calls from lawmakers -- including Speaker of the House Puan Maharani -- urging the government to initiate immediate evacuations for Indonesian nationals in both conflict zones.

In a statement delivered in Jakarta, Iranian Ambassador to Indonesia Mohammad Boroujerdi assured that the safety of Indonesian citizens in Iran remains a top priority for his government.

"Our duty as the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to guarantee their protection and support," Boroujerdi said, noting that Indonesian nationals residing in Iran include both students and migrant workers.

As a precautionary measure, the Indonesian Embassy in Tehran has activated emergency communication channels in case of a crisis.

Boroujerdi added that Iran is ready to fully support any evacuation plans should the situation deteriorate. "If evacuation becomes necessary or if Indonesian citizens wish to leave, we are prepared to assist and facilitate a safe and orderly process," he stated.

He further confirmed that the Iranian and Indonesian foreign ministries are in ongoing contact to ensure the safety and preparedness of all Indonesian nationals in Iran.

Read More: Indonesia to Evacuate Hundreds of Citizens from Iran if Conflict Worsens

In addition, Iran expressed appreciation for Indonesia’s firm stance in condemning Israeli military aggression, and encouraged Jakarta to play a more active role in international diplomacy to pressure Israel into halting its attacks.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: