Indonesia Confirms Citizens Did Not Resist During Malaysian Maritime Shooting

Antara
January 29, 2025 | 11:16 am
Judha Nugraha, the director for citizen protection at the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, speaks to reporters in Jakarta on Oct. 4, 2024. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)
Judha Nugraha, the director for citizen protection at the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, speaks to reporters in Jakarta on Oct. 4, 2024. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. The Foreign Affairs Ministry has confirmed that the five Indonesian citizens who were shot by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) did not resist authorities using sharp weapons.

Judha Nugraha, the ministry’s director for Indonesian citizen protection, said representatives from the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur visited four of the victims currently receiving treatment at Serdang and Klang Hospitals in Malaysia on Tuesday.

Two of the victims, who are in stable condition, have been identified as residents of Riau Province, while the other two remain in critical condition following surgery and have been unable to provide statements, Judha said on Wednesday.

The two stable victims reportedly denied any armed resistance toward MMEA officers during the incident.

Lawmakers Question Discrepancies in Malaysia's Story of Migrant Worker Shooting
An injured victim of the MMEA shooting incident was escorted by Malaysian authorities. Indonesia has accused Malaysia of excessive use of force following the shooting of a migrant worker and the injury of four others by the Malaysian maritime patrol in the waters of Tanjung Rhu, Selangor, on Jan. 24, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Muzakir Nurdin)

In addition to assisting the injured victims, the ministry and the embassy are facilitating the repatriation of the body of a deceased victim, also from Riau Province. 

“On Wednesday, the body will be repatriated via a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Pekanbaru, followed by land transportation to the victim's hometown on Rupat Island, Riau,” Judha explained.

The Ministry and the Indonesian Embassy have pledged to provide legal assistance to the victims to ensure their rights are protected. Additionally, the medical expenses of the injured victims will be fully covered until their recovery.

The Ministry is also urging Malaysian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the shooting, including examining the possible excessive use of force by the MMEA officers involved.

Judha said the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur is continuing to gather information to obtain a clearer understanding of the incident. The Embassy’s legal team has also been instructed to review the case and prepare potential legal actions.

The shooting occurred on Jan. 24, at approximately 3:00 a.m. local time, when the five Indonesians were aboard a boat in the waters of Tanjung Rhu, Selangor, Malaysia. The incident left one dead and four others injured.

