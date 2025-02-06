Indonesia Confirms Safety of Citizens After Orebro School Shooting

Police seen at the site of the mass shooting in Sweden, February 4, 2025. (ANTARA/Anadolu/as/am)
Jakarta. Indonesia's Ambassador to Sweden and Latvia, Kamapradipta Isnomo, confirmed that no Indonesian citizens were victims of the mass shooting at a school in Orebro, Sweden.

The Indonesian Embassy has reached out to dozens of Indonesians residing in Örebro, a city located about 200 kilometers from Stockholm, and confirmed their safety following the tragic incident.

“The Indonesian Embassy has communicated with around 20 of our citizens in Orebro. The result of that communication is that they are all fine,” said Ambassador Kamapradipta, as quoted from Antara.

The incident occurred at Campus Risbergska on Tuesday at 12:33 p.m. local time, claiming at least 11 lives, including the perpetrator. The suspected gunman, identified as 35-year-old Swedish citizen Rickard Andersson, was among the deceased. Police are investigating the motive behind the attack but have ruled out the possibility of further threats, stating that Andersson acted alone.

Two Indonesian students enrolled at Campus Risbergska were not present during the attack, as their classes are scheduled from Wednesday to Friday. Other Indonesians in the area live approximately 15–20 minutes from the school.

“Indonesians living near the site have expressed fear following the shooting. Local police have advised them to stay indoors for now,” Kamapradipta said.

On behalf of the Indonesian government and the people, the ambassador extended condolences to the victims and their families.

Sweden’s Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, called the shooting the worst mass shooting in the country’s history, marking a grim chapter for the Scandinavian nation.

