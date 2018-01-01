Indonesia Covid-19 Cases Top 4 Million

A medical staff records data of Covid-19 patients on a whiteboard at a makeshift isolation facility in East Jakarta on August 5, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. Indonesia passed 4 million Covid-19 cases on Tuesday after recording 19,106 new cases in the past 24 hours, government figures show.

Southeast Asia’s biggest nation now has a total of 4,008,166 cases.

A further 1,038 Covid-19 deaths have been registered in the one-day period, bringing the total death toll to 128,252.

The latest daily counts represent a setback from more encouraging data a day earlier, when newly Covid-19 cases and deaths fell to the lowest numbers in more than two months.

Indonesia has recorded more than 42,000 Covid-19 deaths in the last 28 days, the highest fatality toll in the world according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

It’s the only country in the world to average more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths in the past month.

Indonesia is also the 13th country in the world to have recorded more than 4 million cases since the pandemic began.

In a more positive note, around 35,000 Covid patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours to further reduce the total number of active cases to 273,750.

The country has administered 91 million doses of Covid vaccine to date, with 32.6 million citizens fully vaccinated. The government aims to vaccinate at least 208 million citizens to reach the so-called population immunity.