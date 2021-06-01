Indonesia Daily Covid-19 Tally Continues to Trend Down

A makeshift ICU for Covid-19 patients is built at Cengkareng Hospital in West Jakarta. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. The daily count of new Covid-19 cases in Indonesia continues to decline as the country recorded the lowest number in more than two months on Sunday.

There have been 7,427 new cases in the past 24 hours -- the lowest daily total since June 9 -- to bring the total number of cases to 4,073,831, according to Health Ministry data.

Although the number of new cases is typically lower during weekends due to reduced testing capacity, there has been a steady decline since the peak on July 15, when over 56,000 cases were recorded in a single day.

The government claimed earlier that it had been past the peak of the second wave of infections triggered by the highly contagious Delta variant.

A further 551 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the 24-hour period, bringing the total death toll to 131,923. It’s also the lowest daily death toll since July 4.

The total number of active cases falls further to 217,590, getting closer to the pre-Delta variant levels.

More than 61.6 million people have been partially vaccinated and 34.9 million fully vaccinated to date.

The vaccination drive is poised to be in full swing in September, when the country expects to receive 80.7 million doses from both government purchase and international donation.

A vast majority of the upcoming vaccines will come from China’s Sinovac Biotech, either CoronaVac or its Indonesian version renamed as Biovac vaccine -- which is produced by state-run pharmaceutical company Bio Farma under license from Sinovac.

The government will get 25 million CoronaVac doses and 23.3 million Biovac doses next month, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said.

Also coming next month are 7.1 million Pfizer doses and 5.4 million AstraZeneca doses purchased by the government, he said.



Meanwhile, UN-approved multilateral vaccine donor Covax will deliver 19.4 million doses to Indonesia.

In addition, Indonesia will take donation of 500,000 doses from a foreign government, bringing the total number of vaccines to 80.7 million for next month.

