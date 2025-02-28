Indonesia Declares Start of Ramadan on March 1

Iman Rahman Cahyadi
February 28, 2025 | 8:35 pm
A moonsighter observes the crescent moon (Rukyatul Hilal) at the National Monument in Jakarta on Friday, February 28, 2025. The government announced in a press conference that the start of Ramadan 2025 falls on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Indonesia has officially set the beginning of Ramadan 1446 H on Saturday, March 1, following the government's determination meeting (Isbat) led by Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar in Jakarta on Friday.

The decision was based on reports from Islamic Affairs officials confirming the sighting of the hilal (new moon) in Aceh, the country’s westernmost province. "Two witnesses confirmed seeing the crescent moon, and their testimony was validated under oath by a religious court judge," Minister Umar stated in a press conference after the meeting.

The announcement was delayed as authorities awaited moon-sighting results from Aceh, given that unfavorable weather conditions in eastern, central, and western Indonesia had prevented observations in those regions.

Ramadan follows the Islamic lunar calendar, which begins with the sighting of the crescent moon. Many Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, determine the start of the holy month based on testimonies from moonsighters.

For the crescent moon to be visible, it must set after the sun, ensuring the sky is dark enough for observation. On Feb. 28, which marks the 29th day of Shaaban in the Hijri calendar, moonsighters across the country scanned the western horizon after sunset for the first glimpse of the new moon.

Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam, observed by billions of Muslims through fasting, prayers, and acts of charity.

#Religion
