Indonesia Demands Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Migrant Workers by Malaysian Patrol

Novie Fauziah, Roy Adriansyah
January 26, 2025 | 11:28 pm
Judha Nugraha, the director for citizen protection at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, speaks to reporters in Jakarta on September 14, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)
Judha Nugraha, the director for citizen protection at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, speaks to reporters in Jakarta on September 14, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. Indonesia on Sunday accused Malaysia of excessive use of force following the fatal shooting of a migrant worker and the injury of four others by the Malaysian maritime patrol.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry called on Malaysia to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and hold those responsible accountable for the shooting, which took place in the waters of Tanjung Rhu, Selangor, on January 24.

Judha Nugraha, the ministry’s director for Indonesian citizen protection, said the incident involved the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA). According to information shared by the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, the MMEA fired at the Indonesian migrants for allegedly attempting to leave Malaysia through illegal routes and resisting arrest.

Judha confirmed that the embassy has requested access to the victims to provide assistance and gather more details about the incident.

“The embassy will send a diplomatic note to the Malaysian government, urging an investigation into the incident and addressing the alleged excessive use of force,” Judha said in a statement.

Christina Aryani, Vice Minister for Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection, said separately that the government is working to identify the victims and provide necessary support.

"The Migrant Worker Protection Ministry will ensure that the injured victims receive proper medical treatment. We are also assisting the families of the victims with legal aid and arranging the repatriation of the deceased’s body,” Christina said during a press conference in Jakarta. “We are still confirming their identities and contacting their families."

Christina noted that the five migrant workers were not carrying identification cards or travel documents at the time of the incident.

“The injured victims have been admitted to various hospitals in Selangor,” she added.

