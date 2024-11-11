Indonesia Denies Accepting China’s Nine-Dash Line in New Maritime Partnership

Jayanty Nada Shofa
November 11, 2024 | 12:07 pm
SHARE
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

Jakarta. Indonesia denied Monday that it was accepting China’s so-called “nine-dash line” or territorial claims over most of the South China Sea in the newly announced bilateral maritime partnership.

President Prabowo Subianto and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to create “more bright spots in maritime cooperation” when they met in Beijing over the weekend. Both sides revealed to have reached an “important common understanding” in regards to overlapping claims over marine areas. The leaders’ joint statement sparked experts' worries over Indonesia’s stance on China’s nine-dash lines.

China has long been using these lines to illustrate its claims to the South China Sea. It covers approximately 90 percent of the 3 million-square-kilometer incredibly strategic South China Sea, including the waters in the north of the Natuna Islands.

Indonesia has been against its top trading partner China’s nine-dash line claims on the South China Sea. While Indonesia under Prabowo had agreed to work on maritime cooperation, it does not mean that Jakarta is finally recognizing Beijing's nine-dash line.

Advertisement

“The partnership cannot be interpreted as recognizing [China’s] nine-dash line claim. Indonesia reaffirms its position that it has always held all this time that the claim lacks an international legal basis and does not align with the 1982 UNCLOS,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement. “So this partnership will not affect Indonesia’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and its jurisdictions in the North Natuna Sea.” 

The government said that the partnership would put more focus on the economic aspects, particularly fishery and marine conservation in the region based on mutual respect. They also planned to work towards completing the so-called “code of conduct”. This overdue document -- negotiated by China and ASEAN members -- aims to mitigate the risks of conflicts in the South China Sea.

The 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) refers to the international maritime treaty ratified by China, Indonesia, and over 100 other countries. The treaty lays down a comprehensive regime of law and order in the world’s oceans and seas.

The maritime partnership announcement came not long after Indonesia expelled the CCG-5402 Chinese coast guard ship from entering the North Natuna Sea.

 

Tags:
#Bilateral
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Singles' Day Shopping Festival Loses Its Shine under China's Lagging Economy
Business 3 hours ago

Singles' Day Shopping Festival Loses Its Shine under China's Lagging Economy

 Some merchants tend to raise the usual price of a product before offering a discount, giving consumers the illusion they are getting a deal.
Indonesia Denies Accepting China’s Nine-Dash Line in New Maritime Partnership
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Denies Accepting China’s Nine-Dash Line in New Maritime Partnership

 Indonesia denies it has accepted China's "nine-dash line" territorial claims over most of South China Sea.
18 Suspects in Custody over Alleged Gambling Syndicate Involving Ministry Officials
News 3 hours ago

18 Suspects in Custody over Alleged Gambling Syndicate Involving Ministry Officials

 Most of the suspects were arrested during a raid in a makeshift office in Bekasi last week.
Paris to Deploy 4,000 Police Officers for France-Israel Soccer Match Following Amsterdam Violence
News 8 hours ago

Paris to Deploy 4,000 Police Officers for France-Israel Soccer Match Following Amsterdam Violence

 Israeli fans were assaulted last week after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people.
Not Original Idea: Ahmad Luthfi Proposes Gov’t Salaries for Central Java Farmers
News 15 hours ago

Not Original Idea: Ahmad Luthfi Proposes Gov’t Salaries for Central Java Farmers

 The program was first announced by Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman who plans to implement the program at the national level.
News Index

Most Popular

Visa on Arrival Extensions in Indonesia Now Require Immigration Verification: What You Need to Know
1
Visa on Arrival Extensions in Indonesia Now Require Immigration Verification: What You Need to Know
2
Indonesia, UAE Top FIFA Disciplinary Sanctions List During World Cup Qualifiers
3
Indonesian and Chinese Companies to Sign $10 billion Worth of Deals After Pabowo’s Beijing Trip
4
Indonesia, China Sign MoU on Blue Economy Cooperation during Prabowo’s Visit
5
President Prabowo Disbands Job Creation Law Task Force
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED