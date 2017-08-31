Indonesia Dismisses Reports on Planned Russian Air Base in Papua as False

Jakarta. The Indonesian Defense Ministry on Tuesday categorically denied reports suggesting that the government is allowing Russia to build an air base in the eastern region of Papua.

The reports, originating from a defense publication, claimed that Russia intended to establish a military presence at the Manuhua Air Force Base in Biak, Papua, following meetings between defense officials from both countries.

"Regarding reports on Russia’s proposal to utilize an Indonesian [air base], the Defense Ministry can categorically confirm that they are false," said Frega Wenas Inkiriwang, the ministry’s spokesperson, as quoted by Antara news agency.

The rumors have sparked concerns about regional stability, particularly from the Australian government, given the ongoing Russian military activities in Ukraine.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his government's apprehension, saying, "We obviously do not want to see Russian influence in our region."

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed that he had spoken with his Indonesian counterpart, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, who assured him that the reports were "simply not true."

Indonesian lawmakers overseeing defense and foreign affairs have also expressed strong opposition to any plan allowing a foreign military to operate within Indonesian territory, citing serious violations of the Constitution.

"The Constitution and existing laws strictly restrict the existence of foreign military bases in our territory," said lawmaker Tubagus Hasanuddin, a retired army general.

He warned that the presence of a foreign military base in Indonesia could create tensions among neighbors and disrupt regional stability and security.

"Ensuring regional stability is a lot more important than satisfying the narrow interests of a certain foreign nation. ASEAN is built on mutual trust and the spirit of cooperation, not on military power," Tubagus added.

