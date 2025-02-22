Indonesia Drops Nusantara Study Visits to Egypt, Turkey, and India Due to Budget Constrains

Erfan Maruf
February 22, 2025 | 11:22 am
SHARE
The State Palace and the Garuda Palace in the new capital Nusantara as seen on July 28, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)
The State Palace and the Garuda Palace in the new capital Nusantara as seen on July 28, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Jakarta. The Public Works Ministry has canceled plans for comparative studies on building designs in Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, due to budget efficiency measures. Minister Dody Hanggodo said the review will instead rely on online resources.

President Prabowo Subianto has requested a reassessment of the legislative and judicial building designs in Nusantara. In response, the ministry, in collaboration with the Nusantara Capital Authority, formed a Design Team led by Deputy Minister Diana Kusumastuti.

The team initially planned study visits to Egypt, Turkey, and India to examine government building designs. However, with budget reductions in place, the research will now be conducted using online references.

“Due to budget constraints, the comparative studies may not be necessary. We can access the information through Google,” Dody said on Friday.

Advertisement

Following the decision to cancel visits to the three countries, the team will broaden its benchmarking approach beyond those nations' designs. They are now considering architectural references from other countries, including Sri Lanka. Additionally, they will incorporate input from Chief Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and Nusantara Capital Authority Head Basuki Hadimuljono before presenting recommendations to the president.

“The final design may be concluded after the regional retreat in Magelang,” Dody added.

The cancellation comes amid significant budget cuts affecting the Public Works Ministry, which has suspended multiple infrastructure projects following a massive Rp 81.38 trillion ($5 billion) reduction in state spending. The cuts have impacted road maintenance, clean water supply expansions, and waste management programs nationwide.

The ministry must reduce its 2025 budget as part of President Prabowo’s broader plan to trim Rp 306 trillion ($18.7 billion) from government expenditures to finance priority programs.

Reports indicate that 18,000 contract workers have been affected. Dody clarified that these were non-permanent employees whose contracts had not been renewed due to ongoing budgetary reviews. The reductions have also led to the suspension of routine maintenance on 47,603 kilometers of roads and 563,402 meters of bridges. Additionally, all new bridge construction and other technical management support initiatives have been put on hold.

The ministry has also canceled wastewater treatment systems for 10,240 households and waste management facilities for 9,540 households. Plans to expand clean water access to 863 households have been scrapped. Other affected projects include sanitation programs at 1,400 locations, community-based infrastructure initiatives at 825 sites, and waste processing facilities at 100 locations.

Tags:
#Infrastructure
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia Weighs Plan to Phase Out Fuel Subsidies by 2027
News 56 minutes ago

Indonesia Weighs Plan to Phase Out Fuel Subsidies by 2027

 The government is assessing the future of fuel subsidies amid reports of a 2027 phase-out, with new subsidy models under consideration.
Taiwan Aims to Attract 500,000 Indonesian Tourists by 2025
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Taiwan Aims to Attract 500,000 Indonesian Tourists by 2025

 Taiwan targets 500,000 Indonesian tourists by 2025 with halal travel options, easier visas, and enhanced facilities for Muslim travelers.
Indonesia Seeks to Repatriate 270 Citizens Rescued from Online Scam Centers in Myanmar
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks to Repatriate 270 Citizens Rescued from Online Scam Centers in Myanmar

 The first phase of repatriation will focus on 92 Indonesian citizens who suffered abductions and torture in Myanmar.
Indonesia Drops Nusantara Study Visits to Egypt, Turkey, and India Due to Budget Constrains
News 4 hours ago

Indonesia Drops Nusantara Study Visits to Egypt, Turkey, and India Due to Budget Constrains

 Indonesia has canceled planned study trips to Egypt, Turkey, and India for Nusantara’s building designs due to budget constraints.
Review: Papal Drama 'Conclave' Pays Great Attention to Visuals, Sound
Lifestyle 7 hours ago

Review: Papal Drama 'Conclave' Pays Great Attention to Visuals, Sound

 Oscar-nominated "Conclave" is rich in wondrous shots and striking colors that are not only pleasing to the eyes, but also tell a story. 
News Index

Most Popular

Brazil Invites Prabowo to Join BRICS Summit in July
1
Brazil Invites Prabowo to Join BRICS Summit in July
2
Megawati Withdraws All PDI-P Leaders from Prabowo's Retreat Program After Hasto’s Arrest
3
What You Need to Know About Indonesia’s Revised Mining Law
4
Bali Police Name Eight Finns Beach Security Guards as Suspects in Brawl Case
5
Toyota Eyes Making Indonesia Manufacturing Hub for Global South: Hashim
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED