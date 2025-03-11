Indonesia Edges China 1–0 to Keep 2026 World Cup Dream Alive

Jaja Suteja
June 5, 2025 | 11:37 pm
Indonesian striker Ole Lennard Romeny, center, celebrates a goal with teammates Joey Pelupessy, right, Egy Maulana Fikri, second right, Thom Jan Haye, left, and Rizky Ridho Ramadhani, second left, during the Group C match of the World Cup qualification against China at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Antara Photo/Bayu Pratama S)
Indonesian striker Ole Lennard Romeny, center, celebrates a goal with teammates Joey Pelupessy, right, Egy Maulana Fikri, second right, Thom Jan Haye, left, and Rizky Ridho Ramadhani, second left, during the Group C match of the World Cup qualification against China at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Antara Photo/Bayu Pratama S)

Jakarta. Indonesia took a massive step toward securing a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers’ next round with a narrow but vital 1-0 win over China at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Thursday, reigniting national hopes in front of a roaring home crowd -- and the President himself.

The decisive goal came in first-half stoppage time, when naturalized striker Ole Romeny calmly converted a penalty, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and giving Indonesia all three points in their penultimate Group C match.

The victory pushes Indonesia to third place in the group with 12 points, trailing behind group leaders Japan and Australia. Earlier in the day, Australia defeated Japan 1-0 in Perth to move up to 16 points -- a tally Indonesia can no longer surpass with only one match remaining.

Indonesian player Egy Maulana Fikri, left, and his Chinese opponent Hu Hetao fight for the ball during the Group C match of the World Cup qualification at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Meanwhile, the outcome of Thursday night’s clash between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain could still alter Indonesia’s final standing in the group.

VAR Drama and a Presidential Presence
The breakthrough came after Ricky Kambuaya was brought down in the box by Chinese defender Yang Zexiang just before halftime. After a brief VAR review, the referee awarded the penalty.

While Jay Idzes initially appeared ready to take the kick, the task eventually fell to Ole Romeny, the Oxford United forward who showed composure as he slotted the ball to the right of the diving Chinese keeper.

Read More:
‘This Isn’t Europe’: Prabowo Joins PSSI Honorary Council

The match, attended by President Prabowo Subianto, remained tense throughout. China, managed by Branko Ivanovic, dominated possession in the second half but struggled to break through Indonesia’s disciplined backline. Despite their pressure, the Chinese side failed to find an equalizer before the final whistle.

President Prabowo Subianto congratulates national team coach Patrick Kluivert after Indonesia beat China 1-0 in the Group C match of the World Cup qualification at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Indonesia Starting XI:
Emil Audero; Justin Hubner, Jay Idzes, Rizky Ridho, Calvin Verdonk; Joey Pelupessy, Thom Haye, Ricky Kambuaya; Egy Maulana Vikri, Yakob Sayuri, Ole Romeny.

Substitutes:
Nadeo Argawinata, Mees Hilgers, Kevin Diks, Beckham Putra, Rafael Struick, Ramadhan Sananta, Yance Sayuri, Ernando Ari, Ivar Jenner, Stefano Lilipaly, Dean James, Nathan Tjoe-A-On.

Read More:
Six Key Absentees as Indonesia Prepares for Crucial Clash with China

China Starting XI:
Wang Dailei; Zhu Chenjie, Hu Hetao, Yang Zexiang, Han Pengfei; Wang Xinyuan, Xu Haoyang, Sai Erjiniao, Cao Yongjing; Zhang Yuning, Wang Yudong.

Substitutes:
Yan Junling, Tyianas Browning, Wei Zhen, Li Lei, Wei Shihao, Lio Dianzuo, Wang Shiqin, Hung Zhengyu.

