Indonesia Escapes FIFA Sanction after East Java Crush

File photo: FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, greets President Joko Widodo during the ASEAN Summit in the Thai capital of Bangkok on November 2, 2019. (Photo courtesy of the Indonesian Football Association)

Jakarta. Indonesia won’t get sanctions from the world football governing body FIFA, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said on Friday, after at least 131 people died at Kanjuruhan Stadium in the East Java town of Malang in a crush when spectators were tear-gassed by security officials.

It means that Indonesia will remain the host of the U-20 World Cup next year.

Advertisement

But the government has agreed to take collaborative measures with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation to improve stadium safety and prevent such a tragedy from happening again, Jokowi said.

He said FIFA President Gianni Infantino has told him via a letter about potential collaborations between the two sides.

"FIFA together with the government will form a transformation team on Indonesian football and during the process, FIFA will have an office in Indonesia,” Jokowi said in a statement.

"The latter says, thankfully, that Indonesian football will not get sanctions from FIFA.”

Infantino will visit Indonesia in the near future to talk in detail about the program, Jokowi said.

The collaboration involving the government, FIFA, and the AFC will require Indonesia to:

- improve safety standards at all football stadiums across the country,

- formulate security procedures and protocols for the police based on international standards,

- take feedback from Indonesian football clubs and fans,

- regulate season calendar under risk-based considerations,

- involve experts from various fields for advice.

Jokowi’s statement came a day after State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir met with Infantino in Doha.

The National Police have launched an investigation into the October 1 tragedy and on Wednesday named six suspects including three officers for criminal negligence.

National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said security officials fired 11 tear gas munitions at spectators, triggering chaos and leading to fatal crushes.

But he also blamed match officials for failing to open exit gates and stressed that the delay in opening the exits had contributed to the massive death toll.

The government has set up a fact-finding team into the Kanjuruhan tragedy led by Chief Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud MD.