Indonesia Evacuates 101 Nationals from Iran Amid Escalating Regional Conflict

Jakarta. The government has successfully evacuated 101 individuals, including citizens and diplomatic staff, from Iran amid rising tensions in the region due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

As of Saturday, the evacuees include 93 Indonesian nationals, three embassy staff, and one Iranian national who is the spouse of an Indonesian citizen. They have been evacuated to Azerbaijan, while four others were evacuated to Jordan.

“Praise God, they have crossed the Iran-Azerbaijan border and are now resting in Baku,” Foreign Minister Sugiono said in a written statement from Jakarta.

“The journey took approximately 16 hours and went relatively smoothly and safely, although the border area was more crowded than usual due to the current situation,” he added.

Sugiono said all evacuees are in good condition. "We are continuing communication with other Indonesian citizens still in Iran, and I will keep monitoring the evacuation process closely,” he said.

The foreign minister is currently in Istanbul to attend the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Conference, where the situation in Iran is among the key topics of discussion.

“We ask for the prayers and support of all Indonesians so the evacuation process continues smoothly and the situation de-escalates soon. We hope for wisdom and a willingness from all parties to bring this conflict to the negotiating table,” he concluded.

