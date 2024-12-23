Indonesia Evacuates 156 Citizens from Syria

Jakarta. The Indonesian government has successfully evacuated 156 citizens from Syria following the escalation of conflict triggered by the downfall of the Bashar Assad regime earlier this month. The Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Sunday that the latest evacuation, conducted on December 20-21, included 91 Indonesian citizens, most of whom were migrant workers and students.

The evacuees originated from various regions across Indonesia, including Aceh, North Sumatra, Riau, Jambi, Lampung, DKI Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, East Java, Bali, and West Nusa Tenggara (NTB).

According to the ministry’s official website, the evacuation was carried out overland from Damascus to Beirut, Lebanon, under tight security coordinated by Indonesian diplomats. The Indonesian Embassy in Damascus played a central role in ensuring the safety and logistics of the operation.

The embassy continues to monitor the situation closely and is actively gathering data to locate any remaining Indonesian citizens in Syria who have not yet reported their presence. The ministry has also advised Indonesian citizens in Syria to stay updated on local developments, refrain from participating in political activities, and maintain regular communication with Indonesian representatives in Damascus.

"Families with relatives in Syria can contact the Directorate of Protection of Indonesian Citizens hotline at +62 81-290-070-027 or the Indonesian Embassy’s Damascus hotline at +963 954 444 810," the ministry’s announcement said.

