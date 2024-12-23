Indonesia Evacuates 156 Citizens from Syria

Surya Lesmana
December 23, 2024 | 3:35 pm
SHARE
Syrians celebrate the arrival of opposition fighters in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Syrians celebrate the arrival of opposition fighters in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government has successfully evacuated 156 citizens from Syria following the escalation of conflict triggered by the downfall of the Bashar Assad regime earlier this month. The Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Sunday that the latest evacuation, conducted on December 20-21, included 91 Indonesian citizens, most of whom were migrant workers and students.

The evacuees originated from various regions across Indonesia, including Aceh, North Sumatra, Riau, Jambi, Lampung, DKI Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, East Java, Bali, and West Nusa Tenggara (NTB).

According to the ministry’s official website, the evacuation was carried out overland from Damascus to Beirut, Lebanon, under tight security coordinated by Indonesian diplomats. The Indonesian Embassy in Damascus played a central role in ensuring the safety and logistics of the operation.

The embassy continues to monitor the situation closely and is actively gathering data to locate any remaining Indonesian citizens in Syria who have not yet reported their presence. The ministry has also advised Indonesian citizens in Syria to stay updated on local developments, refrain from participating in political activities, and maintain regular communication with Indonesian representatives in Damascus.

Advertisement

"Families with relatives in Syria can contact the Directorate of Protection of Indonesian Citizens hotline at +62 81-290-070-027 or the Indonesian Embassy’s Damascus hotline at +963 954 444 810," the ministry’s announcement said.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Harvey Moeis Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison and Fined Rp 210 Billion
News 1 hours ago

Harvey Moeis Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison and Fined Rp 210 Billion

 The same court sentenced Suparta, CEO of Refined Bangka Tin, to eight years in prison and imposed a massive penalty of Rp 4.57 trillion.
President Prabowo to Attend 2024 National Christmas Celebration in Jakarta
News 2 hours ago

President Prabowo to Attend 2024 National Christmas Celebration in Jakarta

 President Prabowo Subianto to attend Indonesia's 2024 National Christmas Celebration with interfaith leaders and 12,000 participants
Holiday Traffic from Greater Jakarta Hits Peak Ahead of Christmas 2024
News 2 hours ago

Holiday Traffic from Greater Jakarta Hits Peak Ahead of Christmas 2024

 Over 835,000 vehicles leave Greater Jakarta ahead of Christmas 2024, with surging traffic to Trans Java and Bandung toll roads.
Prabowo Yet to Be Invited to Trump’s Inauguration, Gov’t Says 
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Yet to Be Invited to Trump’s Inauguration, Gov’t Says 

 The last time Prabowo and Trump interacted was when the former called the American politician to congratulate his victory.
Daughter Says It's Up to Government to Declare Gus Dur a National Hero
News 3 hours ago

Daughter Says It's Up to Government to Declare Gus Dur a National Hero

 Prabowo described Gus Dur as a “champion of pluralism and inclusivism” who was deeply committed to protecting minority rights.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia vs. Philippines: High Stakes in AFF 2024 Decider Match
1
Indonesia vs. Philippines: High Stakes in AFF 2024 Decider Match
2
Germany Mourns Magdeburg Christmas Market Tragedy as Motive Remains Unclear
3
Police Detain 18 Officers for Alleged Extortion of Foreign Attendees at DWP 2024
4
US Jetfighter Shot Down by USS Gettysburg over The Red Sea
5
Vietnam's Xanh SM Launches Electric Taxi Service in Jakarta, Eyes Bali Expansion
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED