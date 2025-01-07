Indonesia Explains Preference for Dutch Coach to Lead National Football Team

Jakarta. The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) has narrowed its search for the national team’s next head coach to Dutch candidates, citing specific reasons for the preference.

Indonesia is seeking a replacement for South Korean coach Shin Tae-yong, who managed the team for four years before his recent dismissal.

PSSI Deputy Chairman Zainudin Amali revealed in an exclusive interview with BTV that the association’s chairman, Erick Thohir, has emphasized the need for a Dutch coach.

“The majority of our naturalized players are Indonesian diaspora raised in the Netherlands,” Zainudin explained.

Zainudin disclosed that PSSI is currently considering three candidates, although he declined to reveal their names.

Local media have speculated that the shortlist may include notable Dutch figures such as Patrick Kluivert, Louis Van Gaal, and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

“The national football team comprises many ‘grade A’ players who play in European competitions. Local players also compete in our top-tier Liga 1,” Zainudin said.

The Dutch Connection

According to Zainudin, a Dutch coach would be well-suited to lead the team due to their ability to understand the playing style and needs of Dutch-speaking naturalized players.

“A coach is the team leader who sets up programs and must be able to communicate effectively about their implementation with the players,” he added.

Fluency in English is another key requirement for the new coach, further supporting the preference for candidates from Europe, Zainudin noted.

“That’s why we prefer to hire a new coach from Europe, specifically the Netherlands, and we hope to make the best decision,” he said.

The formal announcement of the new head coach is scheduled for January 12.

