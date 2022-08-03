Indonesia Eyes to Host 2036 Olympics in New Capital Nusantara

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali and Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) chairman Mochamad Iriawan give a press statement after meeting with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Aug. 3, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. Indonesia is seeking to host the 2036 Olympics in Nusantara, the country’s planned new state capital located in the province of East Kalimantan.

“Not long ago, the president gave an instruction to propose a bid to host the 2036 Olympics and the proposal already stated that it would take place in the new state capital,” Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali said on Wednesday at the State Palace in Jakarta, shortly after a meeting with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

Earlier in the day, Zainudin and the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) chairman Mochamad Iriawan met with Jokowi to discuss the construction of a football training center in Nusantara, among other things.

According to Zainudin, Nusantara will have a wide range of sports facilities: both primary and supporting ones.

All these facilities will help pave the way for Indonesia’s dream of hosting the world’s largest multi-sport event in Nusantara. To add to Nusantara’s charm as a potential Olympics host, Indonesia plans to build a football training center in the yet-to-be-built city.

"After seeing how much the national football has grown, the president has instructed the PSSI chairman and me to immediately build a football training camp center, which would have everything [we need], in the new capital Nusantara," Zainudin said.

Indonesia originally aimed to host the 2032 Olympics but lost the bid to Brisbane, Australia.