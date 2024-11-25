Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
May 1, 2025 | 9:21 pm
SHARE
Police officers unload piles of rupiah banknotes from a car at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2024. The banknotes worth Rp 70 billion were confiscated from a gambling syndicate. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)
Police officers unload piles of rupiah banknotes from a car at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2024. The banknotes worth Rp 70 billion were confiscated from a gambling syndicate. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Jakarta. Indonesian authorities have frozen over 5,000 bank accounts linked to online gambling, with deposits totaling approximately Rp 600 billion ($36.2 million) in recent months, an official announced on Thursday.

The Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) has played a key role in the government’s ongoing crackdown on online gambling, which began during President Joko Widodo’s second term. The agency has been tasked with identifying suspicious accounts and transactions and initiating freezes.

“We have frozen those accounts since February, and the National Police have followed up by blocking them,” PPATK Head Ivan Yustiavandana said in Jakarta.

The action followed the agency’s detection of suspicious domestic and international transfers allegedly connected to online gambling operators, Ivan added.

Advertisement

“The core objective of this law enforcement initiative is to protect the public from the social harms of online gambling, which often drives victims to drug trafficking, online fraud, and even prostitution in order to sustain their addiction. It can also lead to the breakdown of families,” he said.

The administration of President Prabowo Subianto has intensified anti-gambling efforts, removing nearly 900,000 pieces of online gambling-related content from various digital platforms by blocking websites and IP addresses, or taking down posts from social media.

Despite tighter enforcement, Indonesian authorities have observed a rising number of citizens voluntarily entering the online gambling industry abroad, especially in Cambodia, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

This trend is fueled by fraudsters and gambling operators who promote so-called “lucrative job offers” involving online scam operations in Southeast Asia. In many cases, however, the workers end up in conditions resembling forced labor, with little to no compensation.

Government data shows that more than 5,000 Indonesians have been rescued from international cybercrime syndicates operating in Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam since 2020.

Many victims were lured with seemingly legitimate job offers in countries like Thailand, only to be trafficked into transnational scam networks in other countries.

In response, the Indonesian government has issued strong warnings to the public against accepting job offers in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Thailand, citing the growing threat of human trafficking and exploitation under criminal syndicates.

“If you receive job offers from these countries, please exercise extreme caution -- many cases of human trafficking have been reported,” Migrant Worker Protection Minister Abdul Kadir Karding said last month.

He also noted that Indonesia does not have any formal migrant worker placement agreements with the three countries.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling
News 1 hours ago

Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling

 Indonesian authorities have observed a rising number of citizens voluntarily entering the online gambling industry abroad.
Prabowo's Government Blocks Over 882,000 Online Gambling Links in First 100 Days
News Jan 30, 2025 | 1:05 pm

Prabowo's Government Blocks Over 882,000 Online Gambling Links in First 100 Days

 The Indonesian government blocks over 882,000 online gambling-related contents in its first 100 days
US DEA Commends Indonesia's BNN and PPATK for Their Fight Against Narcotics and Financial Crimes
News Jan 18, 2025 | 10:36 am

US DEA Commends Indonesia's BNN and PPATK for Their Fight Against Narcotics and Financial Crimes

 US DEA honors BNN and PPATK for their contributions to combating transnational drug trafficking and money laundering.
Police Seize Semarang Hotel Linked to Online Gambling Money Laundering
News Jan 6, 2025 | 9:08 pm

Police Seize Semarang Hotel Linked to Online Gambling Money Laundering

 Indonesian police have seized Aruss Hotel in Semarang after uncovering its links to a money laundering operation involving online gambling.
Minister Budi Arie Questioned by Police in Online Gambling Probe
News Dec 19, 2024 | 10:36 pm

Minister Budi Arie Questioned by Police in Online Gambling Probe

 After the interrogation, Budi urged the public not to spread false information implicating him in the scandals.
Foreign Affairs Ministry: Thousands of Indonesians Moving to Cambodia for Gambling Jobs
News Dec 16, 2024 | 10:41 pm

Foreign Affairs Ministry: Thousands of Indonesians Moving to Cambodia for Gambling Jobs

 The Foreign Affairs Ministry says more Indonesians are seeking help at the Cambodian embassy, many due to the rising online gambling issue.
Ministry Blocks Instagram Accounts with Over a Million Followers for Promoting Online Gambling
News Dec 7, 2024 | 1:54 pm

Ministry Blocks Instagram Accounts with Over a Million Followers for Promoting Online Gambling

 Kemenkomdigi has taken firm action by closing three social media accounts involved in promoting online gambling networks
Communication Minister Urges Tighter 'Pulsa' Transaction Monitoring to Combat Online Gambling
News Dec 3, 2024 | 8:56 pm

Communication Minister Urges Tighter 'Pulsa' Transaction Monitoring to Combat Online Gambling

 Meutya Hafid urged mobile telecommunication operators to tighten monitoring of Minister Urges Tighter Pulsa Transaction Monitoring to Combat
Rampant Online Gambling Does Not Put Off Foreign Investors, Gov't Says
Business Nov 26, 2024 | 3:09 pm

Rampant Online Gambling Does Not Put Off Foreign Investors, Gov't Says

 The soaring online gambling cases will not make Indonesia any less attractive to foreign investors, Deputy Minister Nezar Patria says.
Gov't Official Named as Suspect in Online Gambling Case
News Nov 25, 2024 | 7:06 pm

Gov't Official Named as Suspect in Online Gambling Case

 Adhi Kismanto, an official at the Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry, has been named a suspect in the online gambling ring case

The Latest

Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling
News 1 hours ago

Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling

 Indonesian authorities have observed a rising number of citizens voluntarily entering the online gambling industry abroad.
Bali's Udayana University Expels Student Over Deepfake Sexual Harassment Case
Tech 8 hours ago

Bali's Udayana University Expels Student Over Deepfake Sexual Harassment Case

 Udayana University expels student for using AI deepfake tech to create explicit images of classmates; 37 victims yet to file police report.
US, Ukraine Sign Deal Granting American Access to Critical Mineral Wealth
News 9 hours ago

US, Ukraine Sign Deal Granting American Access to Critical Mineral Wealth

 US, Ukraine sign deal granting US access to critical minerals in exchange for investment, aiming to secure future military aid.
Prabowo Supports Labor Icon Marsinah as National Hero
News 9 hours ago

Prabowo Supports Labor Icon Marsinah as National Hero

 President Prabowo says he will back Marsinah’s national hero bid if labor unions unite behind the slain activist.
Four Months In, KPK Still Probing Central Bank CSR Graft with No Suspects Named
News 10 hours ago

Four Months In, KPK Still Probing Central Bank CSR Graft with No Suspects Named

 KPK continues probing Bank Indonesia CSR fund misuse involving lawmakers’ foundations. No suspects yet, but indications of corruption emerge
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Weather Warning: High Winds, Rain, and Dangerous Waves Expected Until May 1
1
Bali Weather Warning: High Winds, Rain, and Dangerous Waves Expected Until May 1
2
Foreigners Running Unlicensed Villas Undercut Bali's Hospitality Sector: PHRI
3
LG to Reportedly Invest Another $1.7 Billion in Indonesian Battery Cell Plant
4
GoTo Turns Profitable in Q1 2025 as Fintech and On-Demand Units Surge
5
West Java Governor Offers $30 Incentive for Vasectomy to Curb Poverty
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED