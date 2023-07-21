Friday, July 21, 2023
Indonesia Gears Up for FIBA Basketball World Cup

The Jakarta Globe
July 21, 2023 | 6:25 pm
Workers resurface the floor of the newly-built Indonesia Arena indoor stadium in Jakarta on July 11, 2023, as preparation for FIBA World Cup marches. (Antara photo/Aprillio Akbar)
Workers resurface the floor of the newly-built Indonesia Arena indoor stadium in Jakarta on July 11, 2023, as preparation for FIBA World Cup marches. (Antara photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. Indonesia is preparing to co-host the FIBA Basketball World Cup from August 25 to September 3, following the completion of a new indoor stadium in Jakarta with a capacity of up to 16,000 spectators.

The Indonesia Arena stadium, located in the major sporting complex of Senayan, was constructed after Indonesia secured the rights to host the group stage of the tournament alongside Japan and the Philippines.

"Indonesia will come under the global spotlight next month because we will co-host the world cup of basketball. We already have a new grand stadium where the reigning world champion and world's number one team, Spain, will play," State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir said in a statement on Friday.

"We must become a good host and ensure the success of this tournament to strengthen Indonesia's reputation," added Erick, who is also a board member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Erick encouraged Indonesian basketball fans not to miss the chance to watch world-class basketball games in person at the Indonesia Arena, where many players from top-flight competition NBA will be participating.

Indonesia will be hosting matches in Group G, which includes Spain, Iran, Ivory Coast, and Brazil, as well as Group H, which consists of Canada, Latvia, Lebanon, and France.

"This is a very rare opportunity ... the moment to host the world cup of basketball may not come again in 10 or 20 years," Erick said.

Top NBA players expected to compete in the tournament include Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Kristaps Porzingis (Boston Celtics), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Davis Bertans (Oklahoma City Thunder), RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier (New York Knicks), Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets), Lu Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), Kelly Olynyk (Utah Jazz), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks), Oshae Brissett (Boston Celtics), Cory Joseph (Golden State Warriors), Nicolas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers), Ricky Rubio (Cleveland Cavaliers), Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies), and Usman Garuba (Atlanta Hawks).

Indonesia Gears Up for FIBA Basketball World Cup
Indonesia Gears Up for FIBA Basketball World Cup

