Indonesia Gears Up for Historic FIFA U-17 World Cup

Surabaya. The East Java Police are stepping up security measures ahead of the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup, scheduled to start on November 10 at Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya. The cup marks the first time Indonesia has hosted a FIFA tournament. It is also the first time the FIFA U-17 World Cup is held in Southeast Asia.

According to the Head of Operations at the East Java Police, Puji Santoso, a total of 3,393 personnel from the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and the National Police (Polri) will be deployed to various locations, including the hotels where the players will stay, as well as training and match venues.

"Today, we conducted an initial stage briefing because we received information that the teams from Morocco and later Panama will arrive in East Java this afternoon," Puji said on Wednesday.

He confirmed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will attend the opening ceremony.

The security operation, dubbed Operation Aman Bacuya, is scheduled from November 10 - December 2, with an extension in East Java until December 23.

"The security will be focused on the tournament venues and areas considered prone to disturbances, particularly where community gatherings occur," said Puji.

Apart from Bung Tomo Stadium, three other stadiums will become venues of the tournament including Manahan Stadium in Solo, Jakarta International Stadium, and Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung.

The previous FIFA U-17 World Cup took place in Brazil in 2019, with the host emerging as the champions, securing their fourth title.

Below is the list of participating teams for the FIFA U-17 World Cup:

AFC (Asia):

1. Indonesia (host)

2. Iran

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Uzbekistan.

CAF (Africa):

1. Burkina Faso

2. Mali

3. Morocco

4. Senegal.

CONCACAF (Central America, North America, Caribbean):

1. Canada

2. Mexico

3. Panama

4. United States.

CONMEBOL (South America):

1. Argentina

2. Brazil (defending champions)

3. Ecuador

4. Venezuela.

OFC (Oceania):

1. New Caledonia

2. New Zealand.

UEFA (Europe):

1. England

2. France

3. Germany

4. Poland

5. Spain



