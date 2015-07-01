Indonesia Gets Best Paralympic Games Results in History

Indonesian badminton players Leani Ratri Oktila, left, and Hary Susanto celebrate victory in Tokyo Paralympic Games on Sept. 5, 2021. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. The Indonesian contingent grabbed nine medals including two gold medals from the Tokyo Paralympic Games in its best performance so far in the history of the games.

Badminton player Leani Ratri Oktila was instrumental in the Indonesian success by contributing two gold medals – first in women’s doubles SL3-SU5 partnering with Khalimatus Sadiyah and second in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 teaming up with Hary Susanto.

Leani, 30, also got a silver in women’s singles SL4, as did Dheva Anrimusthi in men’s singles SU5.

Indonesia’s third silver medal was grabbed by female weightlifter Ni Nengah Widiasih in the 41kg category.

In total, badminton gave the Indonesian contingent six medals, with Freddy Setiawan and Suryo Nugroho taking bronze medals in men’s singles SL4 and CU5, respectively.

Two other bronze medals were delivered by Saptoyoga Purnomo in 100m sprint T37 and David Jacobs in table tennis men’s singles TT10.

This achievement beats Indonesia’s previous best performance in Toronto 1976 when it won two gold medals, a silver and three bronze medals in its paralympic debut.

As the Tokyo games were concluded on Sunday, Indonesia finished at 43rd, a giant leap from the 76th position at the previous paralympic games in Rio.

Before Tokyo, the last time Indonesia won paralympic gold medals was in Arnhem 1980.

“The news is fantastic and it makes us all very proud. We win not just one, but two paralympic gold medals after a 41-year wait,” President Jokowi Widodo said in a statement as he congratulated Indonesian paralympic athletes.