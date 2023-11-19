Sunday, November 19, 2023
Indonesia Granted an Additional Quota of 20,000 Hajj Pilgrims

Agnes Valentina Christa
November 18, 2023 | 4:18 pm
Indonesian pilgrims from Bogor get on the bus to depart for their hajj pilgrimage on May 24, 2023. (Antara Photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)
Jakarta. Following a recent meeting between President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, Indonesia has been allowed to increase its hajj pilgrim quota by another 20,000 for the upcoming year, officials said on Friday.

This increase brings Indonesia's total hajj quota to 241,000, which is expected to be fully utilized due to the extensive number of applicants waiting in line.

This quota does not cover pilgrims opting for the special lane, which incurs higher costs and involves a shorter duration for the entire ritual.

"The regular hajj quota for 2024 is set at 241,000, in addition to an extra 8 percent allocation for the special hajj pilgrimage arrangement," said Fauzin Karo, a spokesman for the Religious Affairs Ministry.

The proposed cost for the regular hajj pilgrimage has increased to Rp 105 million ($6,800) per person, marking a significant rise from the previously agreed tariff of approximately Rp 90 million for 2023.

Wibowo Prasetyo, an advisor to the religious affairs minister, attributed this price hike to the weakened exchange rate of the rupiah against the US dollar.

Explaining the situation further, Wibowo noted that the earlier tariff was based on an exchange rate of Rp 15,150 per dollar. However, the exchange rate for 2024 has risen to Rp 16,000.

Nevertheless, Wibowo said that the proposed tariff is subject to review by the House of Representatives. He highlighted that the cost in 2023, set at Rp 90 million, was significantly lower than the initial proposal of Rp 98 million.

