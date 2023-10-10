Indonesia Hosts Inaugural Summit of Island States

Jakarta. Indonesia is currently hosting the inaugural summit for 51 archipelagic and island states (AIS) on Bali Island from Tuesday to Wednesday. The summit aims to foster cooperation, particularly in the maritime sector.

Under the theme "Fostering Collaboration, Enabling Innovation for Our Ocean and Our Future," the host country is committed to enhancing solidarity and collaboration to combat climate change, sustain maritime resources, and develop the blue economy.

The two-day event includes various components such as a youth conference, research and development conference, startup business conference, and a high-level dialogue on the blue economy. Delegates will also have the opportunity to explore the local fisheries and tourism industries on the resort island.

In addition to top government officials, the guest list comprises marine biology experts, global business leaders, and representatives from major international organizations, bringing together more than 200 participants.

Advertisement

Initiated by Indonesia, the summit's primary objectives are to strengthen cooperation in marine resource preservation and ensure the sustainable economic development of its mostly developing country participants, according to Ayodhia Kalake, the secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment.

"The AIS forum seeks to address common challenges faced by island states and offers opportunities for collaboration and the expansion of new markets among its members," Ayodhia said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: