Indonesia Hosts Inaugural Summit of Island States

The Jakarta Globe
October 9, 2023 | 10:20 pm
Balinese dancers welcome delegates for the Archipelagic and Island States Summit at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Pool Photo/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)
Balinese dancers welcome delegates for the Archipelagic and Island States Summit at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Pool Photo/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)

Jakarta. Indonesia is currently hosting the inaugural summit for 51 archipelagic and island states (AIS) on Bali Island from Tuesday to Wednesday. The summit aims to foster cooperation, particularly in the maritime sector.

Under the theme "Fostering Collaboration, Enabling Innovation for Our Ocean and Our Future," the host country is committed to enhancing solidarity and collaboration to combat climate change, sustain maritime resources, and develop the blue economy.

The two-day event includes various components such as a youth conference, research and development conference, startup business conference, and a high-level dialogue on the blue economy. Delegates will also have the opportunity to explore the local fisheries and tourism industries on the resort island.

In addition to top government officials, the guest list comprises marine biology experts, global business leaders, and representatives from major international organizations, bringing together more than 200 participants.

Initiated by Indonesia, the summit's primary objectives are to strengthen cooperation in marine resource preservation and ensure the sustainable economic development of its mostly developing country participants, according to Ayodhia Kalake, the secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment.

"The AIS forum seeks to address common challenges faced by island states and offers opportunities for collaboration and the expansion of new markets among its members," Ayodhia said.

