Indonesia Issues 471 Golden Visas, Attracting $558 Million Investment in 2024

Antara
December 17, 2024 | 6:53 pm
SHARE
President Joko Widodo presents a Golden Visa to Coach Shin Tae-Yong at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Mega Kuningan, South Jakarta, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Fito Akhmad Erlangga)
President Joko Widodo presents a Golden Visa to Coach Shin Tae-Yong at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Mega Kuningan, South Jakarta, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Fito Akhmad Erlangga)

Jakarta. The Immigration and Correctional Affairs Ministry has issued 471 Golden Visas since the program's launch in July 2024, attracting a total investment of Rp 9 trillion ($558 million).

According to Jaya Saputra, Director of Residence Permits and Immigration, the ministry issued 5.16 million visas between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15. Of these, 89 percent were visa on arrival (VoA). Other categories included 420,000 single-entry visas, 43,000 multiple-entry visas, and 62,000 limited-stay visas.

By December 15, 2024, non-tax state revenue from visa services had reached Rp 8.58 trillion, surpassing the 2024 target of Rp 6 trillion by 43 percent.

Launched by President Joko Widodo on July 25, the Golden Visa program aims to attract international investment and talent. The visa is available in several categories, including for individual and corporate investors, former Indonesian citizens, descendants of former citizens, global talent, and prominent figures. Notable recipients include Indonesian National Football Team coach Shin Tae-Yong and OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman.

Advertisement

The Golden Visa offers residency for up to 10 years. Individual investors who invest at least $2.5 million and establish a company are eligible for a 5-year residency. If their investment reaches $5 million, they can stay for 10 years. Investors who choose not to establish a company can still qualify by investing at least $350,000 for a 5-year residency or $700,000 for a 10-year stay.

Corporate investors must set up a company in Indonesia and invest at least $25 million for a 5-year residency, with those investing over $50 million eligible for a 10-year stay. The larger the investment, the longer the residency period.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

How to Implement Animal Breeding Program for Smallholder Farmers
Opinion 3 hours ago

How to Implement Animal Breeding Program for Smallholder Farmers

 Livestock productivity in Indonesia remains low due to inadequate breeding practices and limited access to quality genetic resources.
Government Urged to Exclude Wealthy Schools from Free Meal Program
News 3 hours ago

Government Urged to Exclude Wealthy Schools from Free Meal Program

 Education expert Darmaningtyas urged the government to exclude elite schools from the Free Nutritious Meal (MBG) program
US Woman Recovering Well After Latest Experimental Pig Kidney Transplant
Tech 3 hours ago

US Woman Recovering Well After Latest Experimental Pig Kidney Transplant

 An Alabama woman is recovering well after receiving a pig kidney transplant last month, ending eight years of dialysis.
Indonesia Issues 471 Golden Visas, Attracting $558 Million Investment in 2024
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia Issues 471 Golden Visas, Attracting $558 Million Investment in 2024

 The Immigration and Correctional Affairs Ministry has issued 471 Golden Visas since the program's launch in July 2024
Celios: VAT Hike Could Increase Monthly Spending by $22 for Middle Class
Business 6 hours ago

Celios: VAT Hike Could Increase Monthly Spending by $22 for Middle Class

 The government's plan to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate to 12% is expected to worsen the economic conditions
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
1
Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
2
Unicorn Startup eFishery Suspends CEO and CPO Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement
3
Jokowi, Son, and Son-in-Law Officially Dismissed by PDI-P
4
5.4 Million Indonesian Muslims on Hajj Pilgrimage Waiting List
5
Indonesia to Raise VAT to 12 Percent on January 1
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED