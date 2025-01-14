Indonesia Issues COVID-19 Advisory Amid New Wave in Asia

Jakarta. Indonesia’s Health Ministry has issued a public health advisory following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in several Asian countries, urging citizens to remain vigilant and adopt precautionary measures.

Murti Utami, Director General of Disease Control at the ministry, said on Saturday that rising COVID-19 infections have been reported in Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore, although transmission and fatality rates remain low.

“The dominant variants include XEC and JN.1 in Thailand, LF.7 and NB.1.8 in Singapore, JN.1 in Hong Kong, and XEC in Malaysia,” Murti said.

In Indonesia, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped from 28 to just three over the past week, with the MB.1.1 variant currently dominant, she added.

Advertisement

The government continues to monitor global COVID-19 trends through official channels and the World Health Organization (WHO) and has reactivated early detection systems to guard against further spread of the virus.

“Wearing masks in crowded areas is advised, especially for individuals with underlying health conditions,” Murti said. “Anyone showing symptoms of a respiratory infection should seek medical attention immediately.”

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesia was among the hardest-hit countries in Asia. The country reported millions of infections and over 160,000 deaths, straining hospitals nationwide. In 2021, the Delta variant caused a devastating surge, with daily deaths exceeding 2,000 at its peak. Widespread vaccination and public health measures have since helped bring case numbers under control.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: