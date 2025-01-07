Indonesia, Japan Discuss Possible Military Technology Transfer

Antara
January 7, 2025 | 3:09 pm
SHARE
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani in Jakarta on Jan. 7, 2025. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani in Jakarta on Jan. 7, 2025. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)

Jakarta. Indonesia is currently in talks to strike a possible military technology transfer deal with Japan.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin hosted his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani on a Jakarta visit on Tuesday. According to Defense Ministry’s spokesperson Frega Ferdinand Wenas, their meeting touched on Japan sharing its military technology with Indonesia.

“We hope this can lead to a meaningful technology transfer that will help Indonesia boost its military capacity,” Frega told reporters after the bilateral talks, as reported by the state news agency Antara.

Frega also said that the technology transfer would not only be limited to enhancing the physical capabilities of the Indonesian military. Indonesia is also nudging Japan to help beef up its cybersecurity. Frega claimed that Nakatani too admitted that cybersecurity had become a global challenge that the world needs to pay attention to. 

Frega denied that the ministers discussed possible bilateral cooperation on Mogami-class frigate development. This is a multi-mission stealth frigate used by the Japanese Navy. 

“The bilateral meeting mainly discussed technology transfer. From what I have seen, there were no talks [on Migami frigates],” Frega said.
 

Tags:
#International #Bilateral #Defense #Military
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Jokowi Says He Knows Shin Tae-yong Personally
News 35 minutes ago

Jokowi Says He Knows Shin Tae-yong Personally

 Shin Tae-yong was appointed as head coach of the Indonesian national football team in 2019, during Jokowi's presidency.
Indonesia, Japan Discuss Possible Military Technology Transfer
News 57 minutes ago

Indonesia, Japan Discuss Possible Military Technology Transfer

 A Defense Ministry spokesperson denies that both countries have discussed a possible cooperation on Mogami-class frigates.
eL Hotel Jakarta Spring-Cleans Al-Mujahidin Musalla for 12th Anniversary
Special Updates 3 hours ago

eL Hotel Jakarta Spring-Cleans Al-Mujahidin Musalla for 12th Anniversary

 Every year, eL Hotel Jakarta would spring-clean the nearby prayer hall Al-Mujahidin Musalla.
Congress Certifies Trump's 2024 Win Without Mob Violence of Four Years Ago
News 4 hours ago

Congress Certifies Trump's 2024 Win Without Mob Violence of Four Years Ago

 The candidate who tried to overturn the previous election won this time and is legitimately returning to the White House.
Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
News 4 hours ago

Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active

 Indonesia says its BRICS membership is a strategic step for the country to enhance collaboration with fellow emerging economies.
News Index

Most Popular

Controversial Lawyer Alvin Lim Dies at 47
1
Controversial Lawyer Alvin Lim Dies at 47
2
Louis van Gaal and Patrick Kluivert Shortlisted for Indonesia National Team Coach
3
Bandung Police Arrest Three Teenagers for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Singaporean Tourist
4
Here We Go: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Patrick Kluivert as Indonesia’s New Head Coach
5
Canada's Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation after Nearly A Decade as Prime Minister
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED