Indonesia, Japan Discuss Possible Military Technology Transfer

Jakarta. Indonesia is currently in talks to strike a possible military technology transfer deal with Japan.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin hosted his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani on a Jakarta visit on Tuesday. According to Defense Ministry’s spokesperson Frega Ferdinand Wenas, their meeting touched on Japan sharing its military technology with Indonesia.

“We hope this can lead to a meaningful technology transfer that will help Indonesia boost its military capacity,” Frega told reporters after the bilateral talks, as reported by the state news agency Antara.

Frega also said that the technology transfer would not only be limited to enhancing the physical capabilities of the Indonesian military. Indonesia is also nudging Japan to help beef up its cybersecurity. Frega claimed that Nakatani too admitted that cybersecurity had become a global challenge that the world needs to pay attention to.

Frega denied that the ministers discussed possible bilateral cooperation on Mogami-class frigate development. This is a multi-mission stealth frigate used by the Japanese Navy.

“The bilateral meeting mainly discussed technology transfer. From what I have seen, there were no talks [on Migami frigates],” Frega said.



