Indonesia May Allocate Up to Rp 5 Trillion for Free Boarding Schools for Underprivileged Students

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is set to launch 50 community schools with a total budget of up to Rp 5 trillion ($306 million), aiming to provide free education for children from poor families.

Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf confirmed that preparations are underway, and the ministry will report to President Prabowo Subianto before implementation. “Fifty schools are ready to operate this year, but we will first seek the president’s approval,” he told reporters after a limited cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace on Monday.

The community schools will accommodate students at the primary, junior high, and senior high school levels, with all costs, including uniforms, covered by the government. The Primary and Secondary Education Ministry will oversee the recruitment of students and teachers, while the Higher Education Ministry will provide curriculum support. The Public Works Ministry will assist with infrastructure and facility procurement.

“This is a collaborative effort among ministries to realize the president’s vision,” Yusuf added.

Although the program is still in the finalization stage, the schools are expected to begin operations in the 2025-2026 academic year. “In less than three months, by July, the facilities will be ready,” Yusuf said.

Budget and Expansion Plans

Chief Social Empowerment Minister Abdul Muhaimin "Cak Imin" Iskandar revealed that the average budget for each school is around Rp 100 billion, though adjustments may be made. He added that while the initial target was 100 schools, only 50 are currently prepared, with the possibility of further expansion.

“The goal is to have at least 50 schools operational, with potential additions,” Cak Imin noted.

The schools will utilize existing Social Affairs Ministry buildings and facilities from collaborating universities, including Brawijaya University and Surabaya State University (UNESA).

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu’ti announced that the program would require at least 60,000 teachers. The government is still determining whether to recruit new teachers or reassign existing ones. “We are exploring different recruitment models,” Mu’ti said.

Regarding the curriculum, two models are being considered: an international-standard curriculum for high-achieving students in specialized ‘Garuda Schools’ and the standard national curriculum for primary and secondary levels.

The community school program is part of President Prabowo’s broader agenda to improve human capital development in Indonesia. By providing comprehensive education and boarding facilities, the initiative aims to break the cycle of poverty and create better opportunities for disadvantaged children.

