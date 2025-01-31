Indonesia Misses Out on 1.4M Overseas Job Offers Due to Skills Gap

Alfi Dinilhaq
June 20, 2025 | 5:15 pm
Dozens of Indonesian migrant workers arrive at the Dumai International Port in Riau Province after being deported by Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Effendi Rusli)
Dozens of Indonesian migrant workers arrive at the Dumai International Port in Riau Province after being deported by Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Effendi Rusli)

Jakarta. Indonesia has received more than 1.7 million overseas job requests from partner countries as of May 2025, but has only managed to fill around 297,000 of those positions, leaving 1.4 million vacancies unfulfilled, according to Migrant Worker Protection Minister Abdul Kadir Karding.

“This is a massive opportunity. But if we don’t take it seriously, especially by stepping up outreach and training in the regions and vocational schools, this chance could slip away,” Karding said during a visit to Pontianak on Friday.

He called for stronger collaboration between the central and local governments to boost information dissemination and to build workforce training systems aligned with international market demands.

Read More:
After 10-Year Ban, Indonesia to Send Migrant Workers to Saudi Arabia Again
The largest demand, he said, comes from sectors such as hospitality and services, elderly and disability caregiving, computer operation, mechanical technicians, and aviation. In total, there are around 700 types of jobs currently available in foreign labor markets.

“I call on all local governments to help prepare skilled and competent human resources who are ready to be deployed abroad. We are experiencing a demographic bonus, this is the right moment,” he added.

Karding also underlined the importance of sending migrant workers through official channels. Legally dispatched workers, he noted, receive full protections, including clear employment contracts, health insurance, housing, and paid leave.

In contrast, those who migrate through unofficial means, such as via unauthorized ports to Malaysia, are at high risk of becoming victims of violence, exploitation, and human trafficking.

Read More:
Indonesia Aims to Send 425,000 Migrant Workers Abroad in 2025

“The biggest problems arise among those who go abroad illegally. They are extremely vulnerable,” Karding said.

He pledged that the government will continue expanding public awareness campaigns and improving preparations for legal overseas employment. 

This year, the government aims to deploy 425,000 migrant workers, including to destinations such as Europe and Saudi Arabia, which had previously been under a deployment ban.

After a decade-long moratorium, Indonesia will once again send migrant workers to Saudi Arabia, following President Prabowo Subianto’s approval to lift the ban.

The restriction, enacted in 2015 due to concerns over inadequate labor protections and frequent cases of abuse, had barred Indonesian workers from seeking employment in the kingdom. According to Minister of Migrant Worker Protection (P2MI) Abdul Kadir Karding, Saudi Arabia is currently facing a demand for approximately 600,000 workers.

Indonesia Misses Out on 1.4M Overseas Job Offers Due to Skills Gap
Indonesia Misses Out on 1.4M Overseas Job Offers Due to Skills Gap
