Indonesia Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis, Recalls Historic Visit and Legacy of Tolerance

Jakarta. Indonesia joined the global Catholic community in mourning the death of Pope Francis, who passed away Monday morning in Rome at the age of 88. The Vatican's Apostolic Nunciature in Jakarta flew its flag at half-mast as a mark of respect for the late pontiff, who also served as head of state of Vatican City.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope and a figure known for his humility and advocacy for the marginalized, died following a long struggle with chronic respiratory illness. The Vatican confirmed that he passed at 7:35 a.m. local time, with Cardinal Kevin Ferrell stating, “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.”

In Indonesia, a country with the world’s largest Muslim population, the late Pope was warmly remembered for his landmark visit in September 2024, during which he signed the Declaration of Istiqlal alongside Indonesian interfaith leaders. His visit was hailed as a powerful gesture of religious tolerance and interfaith dialogue.

Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar expressed deep sorrow over the pontiff’s passing, describing Francis as a close personal friend. “We, the big family of the Religious Affairs Ministry and all Indonesians, extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Pope Francis,” Nasaruddin said in a press statement on Monday.

The Vatican's Apostolic Nunciature in Jakarta flies its flag at half-mast to mourn Pope Francis\' passing at 88 on April 21, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Dayat)

He praised the pope’s moral legacy and his efforts to promote harmony. “May His Holiness be granted a place of peace in the presence of God, in accordance with the goodness he has shown throughout his life.”

Reflecting on the pope’s September visit, Nasaruddin recalled how Francis had made a strong impression by visiting Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque and making a joint declaration that resonated globally. “He had just visited Indonesia, including Istiqlal, and issued a statement that captured the world’s attention,” he said.

The minister expressed hope that the spirit of collaboration forged during the pope’s visit would endure. “May the cooperation between Indonesia and the Vatican, as well as the vision laid out by Pope Francis, continue as we had committed together,” Nasaruddin said.

Condolences also poured in from Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia’s largest Islamic organization. Ahmad Fahrur Rozi, or Gus Fahrur, a senior NU leader, praised Pope Francis as a “messenger of peace, unity, and interreligious tolerance.”

He described the pontiff as “gracious and modest,” with a warm personality and a good sense of humor that put people at ease.

“Pope Francis is a role model not only for Catholics but also for people of other faiths. His loving nature and dedication to peace will always be remembered,” he said.

Francis had battled chronic bronchitis and was hospitalized in February 2025 after developing double pneumonia. He remained at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for 38 days, marking the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.

The Vatican is expected to announce funeral arrangements soon.

