Indonesia Moves Closer to Extraditing e-ID Corruption Suspect Paulus Tannos

Yustinus Patris Paat
June 25, 2025 | 10:10 am
SHARE

Jakarta. Indonesia’s anti-corruption agency, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), expressed confidence on Wednesday that it will prevail in securing the extradition of e-ID corruption suspect Paulus Tannos, as a Singapore court prepared to deliver its ruling in the high-profile case.

Tannos, 27, has been on KPK’s most-wanted list since October 2021 for his alleged role in the multibillion-rupiah corruption scandal involving Indonesia’s electronic ID card (e-KTP) project. He was arrested in Singapore in January 2025 following a request by Indonesian authorities for a provisional detention to prevent him from fleeing.

“We are optimistic the extradition process of fugitive Paulus Tannos will proceed smoothly,” said KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo in Jakarta on Wednesday. “The Singaporean government has demonstrated strong commitment to supporting Indonesia’s anti-corruption efforts.”

Budi said Singaporean authorities had previously rejected Tannos’ request for bail, a move he said reflects the seriousness of the case and Singapore’s cooperation with Indonesia.

Advertisement
Read More:
Still Long Way to Go until Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Can Return to Indonesia

Tannos, also known as Thian Po Tjhin, is accused of playing a central role in the e-KTP project scandal that led to state losses of approximately Rp 2.3 trillion ($141 million). He allegedly fled to Singapore in 2017, two years before being officially named a suspect.

Indonesia has formally requested his extradition since February 20, 2025, under a bilateral treaty with Singapore that came into effect in March 2024. The Indonesian government later submitted additional supporting documents to strengthen its case in April.

The KPK said it will continue monitoring the court proceedings in Singapore through the Indonesian Embassy. The extradition ruling was scheduled to be delivered Wednesday afternoon.

“We remain in close communication with the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore to follow every development,” Budi added.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Moves Closer to Extraditing e-ID Corruption Suspect Paulus Tannos
News 34 minutes ago

Indonesia Moves Closer to Extraditing e-ID Corruption Suspect Paulus Tannos

 Indonesia remains optimistic as Singapore rules on the extradition of e-KTP fugitive Paulus Tannos. Bail request was already denied.
KPK Questions Preacher Khalid Basalamah in Hajj Quota Case, May Summon Former Minister
News Jun 23, 2025 | 8:39 pm

KPK Questions Preacher Khalid Basalamah in Hajj Quota Case, May Summon Former Minister

 KPK may summon Gus Yaqut and has questioned Khalid Basalamah as it investigates suspected corruption in the 2024 special Hajj quota.
Former Indonesian Idol Star Questioned by KPK in Money Laundering Case
News Jun 19, 2025 | 11:26 am

Former Indonesian Idol Star Questioned by KPK in Money Laundering Case

 Former Indonesian Idol star Windy Yunita was questioned by KPK in a money laundering case linked to the Supreme Court.
Still Long Way to Go until Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Can Return to Indonesia
News Jun 18, 2025 | 10:18 am

Still Long Way to Go until Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Can Return to Indonesia

 A committal hearing on Paulus Tannos’ extradition is set to take place on June 23-25.
19 Suitcases of Cash Used to Buy Private Jet in Papua Corruption Case, KPK Says
News Jun 16, 2025 | 9:37 pm

19 Suitcases of Cash Used to Buy Private Jet in Papua Corruption Case, KPK Says

 KPK says Rp 1.2 trillion in cash packed in 19 suitcases was flown from Papua to buy a private jet in a massive corruption scandal.
KPK Considers Forced Summons for Singaporean Jet Tycoon in Papua Graft Probe
News Jun 14, 2025 | 1:59 pm

KPK Considers Forced Summons for Singaporean Jet Tycoon in Papua Graft Probe

 KPK may forcibly summon Singaporean tycoon Gibrael Isaak after he skipped questioning in a Rp 1.2t Papua graft case linked to a private jet.
KPK Links Rp 1.2 Trillion Papua Graft to Private Jet, Airline Boss Fails to Show Up
News Jun 12, 2025 | 4:48 pm

KPK Links Rp 1.2 Trillion Papua Graft to Private Jet, Airline Boss Fails to Show Up

 KPK links Rp 1.2t Papua graft to private jet purchase, but RDG Airlines boss Gibbrael Isaak skips summons. Agency urges him to cooperate.
KPK Hosts Online Auction Featuring Luxury Bags, Cars, and Real Estate
News Jun 11, 2025 | 10:08 am

KPK Hosts Online Auction Featuring Luxury Bags, Cars, and Real Estate

 The KPK will auction 81 seized assets online, including iPhones, luxury bags, cars, and property, starting June 11 at 10 a.m.
KPK Expands Crackdown on Foreign Worker Extortion to Immigration Office
News Jun 9, 2025 | 4:58 pm

KPK Expands Crackdown on Foreign Worker Extortion to Immigration Office

 KPK expands its $3.3 million graft probe, eyeing immigration officials over alleged extortion in Indonesia’s foreign worker permit process.
‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers
News Jun 7, 2025 | 1:27 pm

‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers

 KPK reveals how Labor Ministry officials extorted Rp 53.7b from foreign worker applicants by stalling permits unless bribes were paid.

The Latest

Early US Intelligence Report Suggests US Strikes Only Set Back Iran’s Nuclear Program by Months
News 30 minutes ago

Early US Intelligence Report Suggests US Strikes Only Set Back Iran’s Nuclear Program by Months

 The White House strongly pushed back on the DIA assessment, calling it “flat-out wrong.”
Indonesia Moves Closer to Extraditing e-ID Corruption Suspect Paulus Tannos
News 34 minutes ago

Indonesia Moves Closer to Extraditing e-ID Corruption Suspect Paulus Tannos

 Indonesia remains optimistic as Singapore rules on the extradition of e-KTP fugitive Paulus Tannos. Bail request was already denied.
US Stocks Approach Their All-Time High as Oil Prices Tumble
Business 56 minutes ago

US Stocks Approach Their All-Time High as Oil Prices Tumble

 The strongest action was again in the oil market, where a barrel of benchmark US crude fell 6 percent to settle at $64.37.
Brazilian Climber Found Dead After Fall Into Mount Rinjani Ravine, Evacuation Underway
News 2 hours ago

Brazilian Climber Found Dead After Fall Into Mount Rinjani Ravine, Evacuation Underway

 A 27-year-old Brazilian woman who fell into a ravine while hiking Mount Rinjani has been found dead. Evacuation efforts are underway.
Japan Conducts First Missile Test on Its Own Territory 
News 10 hours ago

Japan Conducts First Missile Test on Its Own Territory 

 Japan is also developing Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles with a range of about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), 10 times that of a Type 88.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
1
Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
2
Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
3
Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output
4
Indonesia Delays Sugary Drink Tax to 2026
5
Indonesia Seeks Joint Venture Fertilizer Plant with Russia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED