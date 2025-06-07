Indonesia Moves Closer to Extraditing e-ID Corruption Suspect Paulus Tannos

Jakarta. Indonesia’s anti-corruption agency, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), expressed confidence on Wednesday that it will prevail in securing the extradition of e-ID corruption suspect Paulus Tannos, as a Singapore court prepared to deliver its ruling in the high-profile case.

Tannos, 27, has been on KPK’s most-wanted list since October 2021 for his alleged role in the multibillion-rupiah corruption scandal involving Indonesia’s electronic ID card (e-KTP) project. He was arrested in Singapore in January 2025 following a request by Indonesian authorities for a provisional detention to prevent him from fleeing.

“We are optimistic the extradition process of fugitive Paulus Tannos will proceed smoothly,” said KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo in Jakarta on Wednesday. “The Singaporean government has demonstrated strong commitment to supporting Indonesia’s anti-corruption efforts.”

Budi said Singaporean authorities had previously rejected Tannos’ request for bail, a move he said reflects the seriousness of the case and Singapore’s cooperation with Indonesia.

Tannos, also known as Thian Po Tjhin, is accused of playing a central role in the e-KTP project scandal that led to state losses of approximately Rp 2.3 trillion ($141 million). He allegedly fled to Singapore in 2017, two years before being officially named a suspect.

Indonesia has formally requested his extradition since February 20, 2025, under a bilateral treaty with Singapore that came into effect in March 2024. The Indonesian government later submitted additional supporting documents to strengthen its case in April.

The KPK said it will continue monitoring the court proceedings in Singapore through the Indonesian Embassy. The extradition ruling was scheduled to be delivered Wednesday afternoon.

“We remain in close communication with the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore to follow every development,” Budi added.

