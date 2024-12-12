Indonesia Moves Toward Free Basic Education for All Following Court Ruling

Jakarta. Indonesia is moving closer to providing free basic education for all students, including those enrolled in private schools, following a landmark Constitutional Court ruling that partially grants a judicial review of the National Education System Law.

The decision amends Article 34, Paragraph 2 of Law No. 20/2003, which previously obligated the government and regional administrations to provide free basic education only in public schools. The ruling now extends this responsibility to private schools, particularly those serving underprivileged communities.

In response, House Commission X plans to summon the newly appointed Primary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti, to discuss the implementation of the ruling. The meeting is scheduled to take place after the upcoming parliamentary session opens.

“We will invite the Minister after the session begins,” Deputy Chair of Commission X, Lalu Hadrian Irfani of the National Awakening Party (PKB), told reporters on Thursday.

Key issues to be addressed include the funding mechanism for the expanded free education mandate. Lawmakers aim to determine how the state budget (APBN) will support both public and private schools in offering tuition-free education for elementary and junior high school students.

“We need to discuss the financing scheme with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education,” Lalu Irfani said.

Commission X also intends to initiate a revision of the 2003 education law to align with the court's decision and clarify the rights and obligations of students, teachers, and schools across all sectors.

Lalu Irfani added that the ruling could serve as a catalyst for more consistent application of the constitutional mandate requiring 20 percent of the national budget to be allocated to education.

“We continue to push for the 20 percent mandatory education spending to genuinely benefit the education sector. Currently, not all of it directly reaches education,” he concluded.

