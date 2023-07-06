Thursday, July 6, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Mulls Establishing Coast Guard

Celvin Sipahutar
July 5, 2023 | 9:34 pm
SHARE
The Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) launches a new patrol boat near Palindo Marine Shipyard in Batam, Riau Islands province, Monday, June 26, 2023. (Antara Photo/Teguh Prihatna)
The Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) launches a new patrol boat near Palindo Marine Shipyard in Batam, Riau Islands province, Monday, June 26, 2023. (Antara Photo/Teguh Prihatna)

Jakarta. Indonesia is planning to establish a coast guard to bolster maritime border security and effectively combat smuggling and other illicit activities, Chief Security Minister Mohamad Mahfud MD said on Wednesday. 

Presently, these responsibilities fall under the purview of the Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla), which directly reports to the president. However, the country recognizes the need for a central coordinating agency to streamline these efforts.

"The president has issued a directive for the future establishment of the Indonesia Coast Guard," Mahfud said during a maritime security seminar in Jakarta.

The coast guard will be assigned three primary tasks: enhancing maritime security, ensuring maritime safety, and enforcing the law within Indonesian waters. 

Advertisement

Mahfud further emphasized that while Bakamla currently fulfills these roles, a more robust institution is required and will be developed based on Bakamla's foundation.

The Head of Bakamla, Aan Kurnia, confirmed that his agency is involved in the establishment of the coast guard. 

He said that the coast guard need not be an entirely new entity but could potentially be formed through the merger of several relevant agencies. 

“The key objective is to establish the Indonesia Coast Guard as the lead agency, whether it emerges as an existing institution, a newly created one, or as a result of agency amalgamation,” he said.

Tags:
#Security
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia Mulls Establishing Coast Guard
News 4 hours ago

Indonesia Mulls Establishing Coast Guard

 The coast guard will be assigned three primary tasks: enhancing maritime security, ensuring maritime safety, and enforcing the law.
Grant Portion in $20b JETP Green Pact Still Under Negotiation: Secretariat
News 4 hours ago

Grant Portion in $20b JETP Green Pact Still Under Negotiation: Secretariat

 This means there is still a chance for Indonesia might end up with more or less than the previously announced $160 million grant.
Harita Nickel Investors to Receive Rp 1.4T in Dividends 
Business 7 hours ago

Harita Nickel Investors to Receive Rp 1.4T in Dividends 

 Harita Nickel, which operates on Obi Island in North Maluku, conducted its initial public offering in April.
Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Offers 3 Travel Classes
Lifestyle 9 hours ago

Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Offers 3 Travel Classes

 The train has undergone various track tests, with the most recent reaching a top speed of 350 kilometers per hour.
Indonesia Tries to Find Balance Between US-China with IPEF
News 9 hours ago

Indonesia Tries to Find Balance Between US-China with IPEF

 Indonesia also expects to cut its reliance on Chinese market by taking part in the US-led IPEF.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Twin Sisters Arrested for Bogus iPhone Investment
1
Twin Sisters Arrested for Bogus iPhone Investment
2
‘No Big Deal’: Minister Reacts to Indonesian Rice Terraces Used in Philippine Tourism Promo
3
Indonesian State Budget Records $10B Surplus in 1st Half of 2023
4
Australia Announces $50m Climate Funding for Indonesian SMEs
5
Indonesia Pulls Out Of Hosting Beach Games
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED